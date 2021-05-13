Sports action across the area

Wauseon’s Noah Sauber soars in the long jump during day one of the NWOAL meet at Evergreen Tuesday. Sauber finished fourth with a jump of 19 feet, 1 inch.

Caleb Ranzau of Archbold clears 11 feet in the pole vault at the NWOAL meet Tuesday. He went on to beat out Brecken Garretson of Liberty Center at 13 feet.

Marie Hutchinson of Wauseon prepares to throw the discus on Tuesday during day one of league competition. She would finish third in the event with a throw of 109 feet, 11 inches.

Pettisville’s Anthony Smith scoops up a base hit to left field Monday in a non-league game against Archbold played at Ruihley Park. The Blackbirds fell 2-0 to the Blue Streaks.

Archbold’s Jack Hurst heads to third on a hit Monday in a game with Pettisville.

Marissa Van Denk of Evergreen puts down a bunt that brings home a run from third in a Division III sectional semifinal versus Delta Tuesday. The Vikings defeated the Panthers 17-1 to move on to Friday’s sectional final at Liberty Center.

Breanna Huffman of Evergreen pitches during Tuesday’s tournament game. Her and teammate Brooklyn Richardson combined to throw a no-hitter for the Vikings.