Evergreen no-hits Delta as Vikings advance

With a league title under their belt, Evergreen softball looked ahead to their next mission, working toward a lengthy tournament run by beating Delta 17-1 in the opening round of the Division III sectional at Evergreen on Tuesday.

The Vikings now face Liberty Center Friday in a sectional final at Liberty Center.

Breanna Huffman and Brooklyn Richardson combined for a no-hitter at the Panthers, and Evergreen scored in every inning in the five inning affair.

Huffman got things started in the first with a two-out double against the left field wall and by the time the Vikings were finished, they had put a five spot on the board.

Jocelyn Schuster followed with a towering fly that just made it over the center field fence for her 10th homer of the year to give Evergreen all the runs they would need.

An error, then three straight hits from Lexi Thibodeaux, Brooklyn Richardson and Riley Lumbrezer bumped home three more tallies.

Macy Chamberlin’s three-bagger and a ground out got a Viking run in the second, then Evergreen added six more in the third.

Richardson started the big inning with a homer over the right field wall, then a walk, two errors, another walk and wild pitch brought in a couple more as the next four runs were unearned.

Chamberlin’s 13th round tripper of the year — a three-run shot — was the big blow in a five-run fourth.

The only score for Delta came when Reagan Rouleau reached on a three-base throwing error and later scored on the front-end of a double steal.

Huffman (10 strikeouts) and Richardson combined to strike out 12 Panthers.

Evergreen is now 14-8 on the year.

Brooklyn Richardson of Evergreen sends a home run to right field as part of a 17-1 win over Delta in a Division III sectional semifinal Tuesday at Evergreen. The Vikings next are at Liberty Center on Friday in the sectional final. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_-11-EVG-home-run.jpg Brooklyn Richardson of Evergreen sends a home run to right field as part of a 17-1 win over Delta in a Division III sectional semifinal Tuesday at Evergreen. The Vikings next are at Liberty Center on Friday in the sectional final. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Grace Munger of Delta drops down a bunt in the sectional semifinal at Evergreen Tuesday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_-2-DEL-drops-bunt.jpg Grace Munger of Delta drops down a bunt in the sectional semifinal at Evergreen Tuesday. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Evergreen’s Skylee Raker rounds second and hussles for third after a teammate’s hit plus a Delta error during Tuesday’s sectional semifinal. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_-16-EVG-to-3rd.jpg Evergreen’s Skylee Raker rounds second and hussles for third after a teammate’s hit plus a Delta error during Tuesday’s sectional semifinal. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest