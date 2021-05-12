Baseball tournament laid out

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced its tournament draws for baseball over the weekend as area teams learned where they will begin play next week.

It’s an NWOAL matchup in a sectional final in the Division II, Archbold District. Wauseon, seeded fourth, hosts seventh-seeded Bryan on Friday, May 21 at 5 p.m.

Archbold is the fourth seed in the Division III, Defiance District. The Blue Streaks welcome No. 14 seed Liberty Center on Wednesday, May 19 at 5 p.m. in a sectional semifinal.

The winner of that matchup will face the victor of third-seeded Lake and No. 13 Swanton on May 21 at 5 p.m. in the sectional final.

Evergreen, seeded fifth, hosts No. 10 Van Buren May 19 at 5 p.m. The winner gets either sixth-seeded Liberty-Benton or seventh-seeded Paulding on May 21 at 5 p.m. in a sectional final.

No. 11 seed Delta is at ninth-seeded Fairview on May 19 at 5 p.m., with the winner getting top-seed Tinora for the sectional crown on May 21.

Pettisville is seeded fourth in the Division IV, Bryan District. The Blackbirds get a bye and host the winner of fifth-seeded North Central and eighth-seeded Hilltop Thursday, May 20 at 5 p.m. in a sectional final.

No. 10 seed Fayette is at ninth-seeded Edon Tuesday, May 18 at 5 p.m. in a sectional semifinal. The winner is at top-seeded Antwerp for the sectional championship May 20 at 5 p.m.

Wauseon’s Connar Penrod on the mound in a non-league game against Ottawa Hills this season. The Indians received the fourth seed in the Division II, Archbold District where they will open up facing Bryan in a sectional final on Friday, May 21. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Penrod-v.-OH.jpg Wauseon’s Connar Penrod on the mound in a non-league game against Ottawa Hills this season. The Indians received the fourth seed in the Division II, Archbold District where they will open up facing Bryan in a sectional final on Friday, May 21. File photo