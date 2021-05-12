League titles won at NWOAL track

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League track and field championships got underway Tuesday at Evergreen with the field event finals and running prelims.

After the first day, Liberty Center is in the lead in the boys team standings. Archbold’s boys are second followed by Delta.

Patrick Henry is first in the girls team standings, followed by Liberty Center and Wauseon.

The 4x800m relay races were also held. Wauseon’s team of Layton Willson, Braden Vernot, Zaden Torres and Jack Callan won the boys race with a time of 8:30.91.

In the boys high jump, Kayden Davis of Swanton took first with a top height of 6 feet, 2 inches. Ronnie Wyse of Delta finished second (5-10).

In long jump, Evergreen’s Evan Lumbrezer finished second to Riley Chapa of Liberty Center. Chapa’s best was 20 feet, 1 inches and Lumbrezer 19 feet, 10 and 3/4 inches.

Archbold’s Parker VonDeylen won the discus at 133 feet, 3 inches, while Austin Kohlhofer of Delta came in second at 123 feet, 8 inches.

In shot put, Delta’s Kai Fox claimed the title with a best throw of 46 feet and 1/2 inches. Caleb Ranzau of Archbold won the pole vault title by clearing 13 feet in fewer tries than Brecken Garretson of Liberty Center.

The Archbold girls got a title from Sophie Rupp in the high jump. She won at 5 feet, 2 inches.

In girls long jump, Teagan Rupp of Wauseon won with a leap of 16 feet and Brooklyn Wymer of Delta took second (15-11.5).

One and two in the discus were Patrick Henry’s Trista Fintel with a throw of 130 feet, 6 inches and Kiera Gensler of Archbold at 110 feet, 8 inches.

It was the same two at the top in the shot put. Fintel broke the meet record with a toss of 43 feet, 2 inches. For Gensler, she was runner-up at 37 feet.

The running finals are at 7 p.m. Friday back at Evergreen.

NWOAL Championships

Boys Results

Liberty Center 47.5, Archbold 42.5, Delta 34, Evergreen 31.5, Wauseon 23, Bryan 20, Swanton 16, Patrick Henry 14.5.

4×800- Wauseon (Willson, Vernot, Torres, Callan), 8:30.91; High jump- Davis (S), 6-2; Long jump- Chapa (LC), 20-1; Discus- VonDeylen (A), 133-3; Shot- Fox (D), 46-0.5; Vault- Ranzau (A), 13-0.

Girls Results

Patrick Henry 57.66, Liberty Center 42.33, Wauseon 40, Archbold 32.5, Bryan 17, Delta 14, Swanton 12.5, Evergreen 12.

4×800- Liberty Center (Sydney Miller, Oelkrug, Meller, Gracie Miller), 9:49.78; High jump- Rupp (A), 5-2; Long jump- Rupp (W), 16-0; Discus- Fintel (PH), 130-6; Shot- Fintel (PH), 43-1; Vault- Long (LC), 8-6.

Delta’s Kai Fox had a strong performance to win the shot put at the first day of the NWOAL Track and Field Championships on Tuesday at Evergreen. Fox took home the title in the event with a best toss of 46 feet and 1/2 inches. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Fox-at-league-s.jpg Delta’s Kai Fox had a strong performance to win the shot put at the first day of the NWOAL Track and Field Championships on Tuesday at Evergreen. Fox took home the title in the event with a best toss of 46 feet and 1/2 inches. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Sophie Rupp of Archbold performs in the high jump during the first day of league competition on Tuesday at Evergreen. She finished first by clearing 5 feet, 2 inches. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Rupp-in-HJ.jpg Sophie Rupp of Archbold performs in the high jump during the first day of league competition on Tuesday at Evergreen. She finished first by clearing 5 feet, 2 inches. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Meet concludes Friday