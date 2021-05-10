Streaks drop Bryan in softball, force tie at top of NWOAL

Archbold hit two home runs in what ended up resulting in a 3-2 win over Bryan Friday in NWOAL softball. That, coupled with Evergreen’s win over Swanton, enabled the Vikings to tie the Golden Bears for the league title.

Kylie Sauder and Carsyn Hagans went yard for the Blue Streaks in the win over Bryan.

Lucia Rodriguez earned the win in the circle. She went 4 1/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits with three strikeouts.

The Streaks got to Addison Arnold for the three runs on five hits.

Archbold fell 5-4 at Defiance on Saturday, dropping their record to 9-10 overall and they are also 3-4 in the league. They welcome Montpelier in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday.

Archbold’s Kylie Sauder makes a throw to first during Friday’s 3-2 NWOAL win over Bryan. The Golden Bears’ loss forced a tie for the league title between them and Evergreen. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Sauder-throw-out.jpg Archbold’s Kylie Sauder makes a throw to first during Friday’s 3-2 NWOAL win over Bryan. The Golden Bears’ loss forced a tie for the league title between them and Evergreen. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest