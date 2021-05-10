Archbold teams shine at Lamberson Invite

MONTPELIER — Archbold won the boys meet and their girls were third behind Patrick Henry and Tinora at the Lamberson Invitational in Montpelier Saturday. Also locally, the Delta boys were fifth and Evergreen was seventh in the boys meet.

Trey Theobald won titles for Archbold in the 100m and 200m. The Blue Streaks got a win from Caleb Ranzau in the pole vault, and they won the 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400 relay events as well.

For the Delta boys, Kai Fox won the shot put. Evergreen’s Sam Worline was runner-up in the discus.

In the girls meet, Archbold recorded wins from Kylie Sauder in the 800m, Chloe Merillat in the 300m hurdles and Sophie Rupp in high jump. The Streaks were victorious in the 4x400m relay.

Ellie Wixom of Pettisville won the girls pole vault title.

Lamberson Invitational

Boys

Archbold 147, Tinora 90, Edgerton 71, Patrick Henry 66, Delta 62, Montpelier 60, Evergreen 34, Holgate 31, Hicksville 30, Ayersville 27, Toledo Christian 25, Hilltop 10, North Central 7, Fayette 2, Stryker 1.

100- Theobald (Ar), 11.6; 200- Roth (Ed), 23.76; 400- Theobald (Ar), 51.81; 800- Swan (Ed), 2:08.22; 1600- Durfey (T), 4:44.91; 3200- Cramer (Tin), 10:10.13; 110 hurdles- Blue (Ed), 16.23; 300 hurdles- Blue (Ed), 41.15; 4×100- Archbold (Keiser, Behnfeldt, Ranzau, Alex Roth), 46.39; 4×200- Archbold (Alex Roth, Keiser, Austin Roth, Theobald), 1:34.17; 4×400- Archbold (Behnfeldt, Riley, Austin Roth, Theobald), 3:31; 4×800- Tinora (Rinkel, Cramer, Carpenter, Durfey), 8:34.24; High jump- Hickman (TC), 5-10; Vault- Ranzau (Ar), 13-2; Long jump- Beltz (Hill), 19-9.75; Shot- Fox (D), 43-2.5; Discus- Schlachter (Ay), 138-1.5.

Girls

Patrick Henry 114.5, Tinora 105.5, Archbold 82, Ayersville 70, Toledo Christian 61, Montpelier 38, Holgate 37, Delta 34.5, Evergreen 32, Pettisville 24, Stryker 23, Hicksville 19.5, Edgerton 13, Fayette 8.

100- Fishpaw (Ay), 12.6; 200- Fishpaw (Ay), 26.6; 400- Meyer (PH), 1:01.67; 800- Sauder (Ar), 2:21.99; 1600- Willett (Ho), 5:26.17; 3200- Sattler (Ti), 12:00.33; 100 hurdles- McCord (M), 16.45; 300 hurdles- Merillat (Ar), 48.66; 4×100- Ayersville (Fishpaw, Bour, Schindler, Dockery), 51.4; 4×200- Ayersville (Fishpaw, Dockery, Schindler, Bour), 1:47.79; 4×400- Archbold (Merillat, Ramirez, Rupp, Sauder), 4:13.98; 4×800- Patrick Henry (Bostelman, Prigge, Meyer, Baird), 10:12.15; High jump- Rupp (Ar), 5-4; Vault- Wixom (P), 8-6; Long jump- Wachtman (Ti), 15-10.5; Shot- Fintel (PH), 43-5.5; Discus- Fintel (PH), 133-1.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_archboldlogo_blockA.jpg