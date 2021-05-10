Indians capture outright league title

HAMLER — Wauseon claimed the Northwest Ohio Athletic League baseball crown Friday with a 3-0 win at Patrick Henry. It was the program’s first league title since 2014.

Connar Penrod was the star for the Indians on the mound and in the batter’s box. He pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits and striking out 16 Patriot hitters.

Penrod was 1 for 3 at the plate with a pair of runs batted in. Cameron Cantu drove in the other run.

The Indians fell 5-1 to Bellevue in a game at Carter Park in Bowling Green on Saturday. Kolton DeGroff, Brady Thomas and Cantu had the Wauseon hits.

Wauseon (14-5, 7-0 NWOAL) hosts Tinora Tuesday and Springfield on Thursday.

