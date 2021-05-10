Vikings shut out Swanton behind Vance’s two-hitter

There have been games this year that Evergreen junior Landen Vance has been better.

However, the Viking righty was good enough, twirling a two-hit shutout in a 12-0 defeat of Swanton Friday to boost the Vikes to 5-2 in Northwest Ohio Athletic League baseball action.

Vance uncharacteristically walked three Bulldogs and hit two others.

He worked out of a fourth inning jam after a walk, Devon Crouse’s infield hit and a passed ball put Bulldogs on second and third with no outs.

But Vance got a pop up, strikeout and easy grounder to get out unscathed.

By that point Evergreen had jumped out 6-0.

Brock Hudik led off the first with a single and stole second.

A walk and Vance’s fielder’s choice grounder gave Evergreen the only run they needed off Swanton starter Lucas Bloom, but there was more to come.

Bloom plunked two Vikings with a pitch, the second hitting Connor Hewson with the bases packed to force in a run making it 2-0.

Evergreen tacked on four more in the third.

After a pair of walks to open the inning, Hewson and Payton Boucher followed with run-scoring hits to double the Viking lead.

A roll out added a third run in the inning, and Hudik dropped a blooper double down the left field line to get another.

The Vikes took that six run lead times two in the fourth as RJ Shunck’s RBI single and Boucher’s three-run double up the right center field gap were the big blows.

“The bottom of the order really had some good swings tonight,” said coach Mark Cymbolin. “For us to be a better team we need to be able to score runs through the lineup and today we were able to accomplish that.”

Garrett Swank had the only other Bulldog hit.

Evergreen also swept Holgate in a Saturday doubleheader, 8-5 and 6-0 to run their record to 13-8.

Nick Smithmyer went the first six innings in the first game for the win.

The junior right-hander struck out seven and walked four, allowing just two earned runs.

RJ Shunck recorded the seventh inning save.

Landen Vance drilled a three-run homer that gave the Vikings a 7-2 lead early for the big blow offensively.

In the second game, the freshman combo of Hunter Vaculik and Blade Walker combined for a six hit shutout, striking out nine.

Vaculik went the first six, giving up four hits and whiffing eight Tiger hitters. Vance again provided the explosive hit with a two-run shot for the final Viking runs.

Evergreen hosts Toledo Start Thursday in their final regular season home contest. Swanton hosts Tinora this Thursday and is at Rossford on Saturday.

