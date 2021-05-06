Indians stave off Holgate

HOLGATE — Wauseon tallied four runs in the top of the first inning and held on for a 9-6 victory at Holgate in non-league baseball action Tuesday.

Connar Penrod finished 2 for 3 at the plate with three runs batted in, while Brady Thomas went 2 for 2 and drove in two runs for the Indians.

Clay Stump earned the win on the mound for the Indians. He went the first four innings, giving up four runs on three hits with eight strikeouts. He also scored three runs on offense.

Wauseon (13-4, 6-0 NWOAL) hits the road this weekend when they are at Patrick Henry Friday and at Carter Park in Bowling Green to take on Bellevue Saturday.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Indian-logo-4.jpg