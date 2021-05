NAPOLEON — Wauseon softball hammered Napoleon 12-1 in a game that went five innings Tuesday.

Alexis Haury (1 for 4) and Jayli Vasquez (1 for 3) each drove in three runs for the Indians.

Jettie Burget finished 1 for 2, recorded two walks, drove in two runs and also scored two times.

Macee Schang got the win for Wauseon, allowing a run on two hits while striking out nine to only one walk.

Wauseon (14-6, 3-3 NWOAL) is at Patrick Henry on Friday for a makeup league contest.

