More from TJ Rupp Invitational

Brooklyn Wymer, center, finishes up the 4×100 meter relay for Delta Monday at the TJ Rupp Invitational at Evergreen. The Panthers took second in the event while Evergreen’s team consisting of Brianna Sintobin, Deanna Hoffman, Anna Huntzinger, left, and Andrea Vanwert was first.

Anderson Tipping of Evergreen runs in the 1600m during Monday’s home invitational. He finished fourth with a time of 5:09.49.

Jordan Lumbrezer of Evergreen fires one in the discus. She won the event with a best throw of 105 feet and 1/2 inches.

Riley Dunbar of Evergreen goes airborne in the long jump. He finished fourth with a leap of 18 feet, 1 and 1/2 inches.

Evergreen’s Morgan Foster clears 4 feet, 6 inches in girls high jump. Foster ended up second behind Delta’s Ella Ford.

Kai Fox throws for Delta in the discus during Monday’s invitational at Evergreen. He placed fourth with a best throw of 105 feet.

Delta’s Todd Sackschewsky runs the third leg of the 4×200 meter relay for the Panthers. Their quartet of Bryar Knapp, James Ruple, Sackschewsky and Kaleb Barnes finished second in the event.