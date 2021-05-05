Posted on by

Softball tournament draws revealed


Staff Report

The OHSAA softball tournament brackets were decided on over the weekend as area teams learned where they would begin on their quest toward a state title.

Wauseon was given the second seed in the Division II, Genoa District. The Indians receive a bye, and will take on either No. 5 seed Maumee or sixth-seeded Sandusky Perkins Friday, May 14 at 5 p.m. in the sectional final.

In Division III, Swanton is seeded third in the Maumee District. After a bye, the Bulldogs will host either fourth-seeded Lake or No. 10 seed Northwood on May 14 at 5 p.m. in a sectional final.

Evergreen, the sixth seed, hosts No. 13 Delta Tuesday, May 11 at 5 p.m. in a sectional semifinal. The winner gets whichever team comes out of the Liberty Center-Woodmore matchup in the sectional final May 14 at 5 p.m.

Seventh seed Archbold hosts No. 12 Montpelier in a sectional semifinal also on May 11. The winner there will be at second-seed Eastwood on May 14 for the sectional title.

Pettisville received the eighth seed in the Division IV, Bryan District. They are on the road at seventh-seeded Miller City Monday, May 10 in a sectional semifinal. The winner will be at third-seeded Edgerton Thursday, May 13 at 5 p.m. in a sectional final.

No. 13 Fayette opens up at top-seeded Hilltop on May 10, with the winner taking on No. 12 Holgate three days later for the sectional crown.

Staff Report