Softball tournament draws revealed

The OHSAA softball tournament brackets were decided on over the weekend as area teams learned where they would begin on their quest toward a state title.

Wauseon was given the second seed in the Division II, Genoa District. The Indians receive a bye, and will take on either No. 5 seed Maumee or sixth-seeded Sandusky Perkins Friday, May 14 at 5 p.m. in the sectional final.

In Division III, Swanton is seeded third in the Maumee District. After a bye, the Bulldogs will host either fourth-seeded Lake or No. 10 seed Northwood on May 14 at 5 p.m. in a sectional final.

Evergreen, the sixth seed, hosts No. 13 Delta Tuesday, May 11 at 5 p.m. in a sectional semifinal. The winner gets whichever team comes out of the Liberty Center-Woodmore matchup in the sectional final May 14 at 5 p.m.

Seventh seed Archbold hosts No. 12 Montpelier in a sectional semifinal also on May 11. The winner there will be at second-seed Eastwood on May 14 for the sectional title.

Pettisville received the eighth seed in the Division IV, Bryan District. They are on the road at seventh-seeded Miller City Monday, May 10 in a sectional semifinal. The winner will be at third-seeded Edgerton Thursday, May 13 at 5 p.m. in a sectional final.

No. 13 Fayette opens up at top-seeded Hilltop on May 10, with the winner taking on No. 12 Holgate three days later for the sectional crown.

