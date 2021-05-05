Wauseon boys victorious at Patrick Henry tri-meet

HAMLER — Wauseon boys track and field took first and their girls were second at a tri-meet at Patrick Henry that also featured Delta Tuesday.

Delta was third in both the boys and girls competitions.

Jonas Tester swept the 100m and 200m for the Wauseon boys. Also, Jack Callan won the 3200m for the Indians, Elijah Felzer the 300m hurdles, Noah Sauber long jump and Jaden Banister shot put.

The Indians picked up a win in the 4x800m relay as well.

Ronnie Wyse won the 110m hurdles and high jump for the Delta boys, with Austin Kohlhofer winning the discus.

The Panthers also had winning relay teams in the 4×100 and 4×200.

For the Wauseon girls, Emily Parker took first in the 200m, Josie Callan the 1600m, Maggie Duden 3200m and Eva Mennetti 300m hurdles.

The Indians got a win in the 4x100m relay.

Delta’s girls were led by Brooklyn Wymer who claimed titles in the 100m and long jump.

NWOAL Tri-Meet

Boys

Wauseon 80, Patrick Henry 50, Delta 45

100- Jonas Tester (W), 11.91; 200- Jonas Tester (W), 23.72; 400- Johnson (PH), 55.48; 800- McCance (PH), 2:11.08; 1600- Delgado (PH), 4:58.15; 3200- Callan (W), 10:34.31; 110 hurdles- Wyse (D), 17.48; 300 hurdles- Felzer (W), 45.6; 4×100- Delta (Davis, James Ruple, Fox, Knapp), 48.18; 4×200- Delta (Knapp, James Ruple, Sackschewsky, Barnes), 1:41.2; 4×400- Patrick Henry (Eagleson, Jardine, Delgado, Johnson), 3:49.92; 4×800- Wauseon (Willson, Pena, Wasnich, Vernot), 8:53.82; High jump- Wyse (D), 5-8; Vault- Jardine (PH), 10-0; Long jump- Sauber (W), 19-4.25; Shot- Banister (W), 46-0; Discus- Kohlhofer (D), 125-0.

Girls

Patrick Henry 78, Wauseon 66, Delta 28

100- Wymer (D), 13.43; 200- Parker (W), 28.05; 400- Meyer (PH), 1:03.34; 800- Prigge (PH), 2:37.06; 1600- Callan (W), 5:36.01; 3200- Duden (W), 12:42.44; 100 hurdles- Dawson (PH), 18.13; 300 hurdles- Mennetti (W), 53.31; 4×100- Wauseon (Parker, Smith, Mennetti, Pownall), 55.35; 4×200- Patrick Henry (Bostelman, Meyer, Holloway, Baird), 1:56.79; 4×400- Patrick Henry (Weber, Meyer, Baird, Bostelman), 4:2736; 4×800- Patrick Henry (Gillson, Prigge, Meyer, Baird), 10:25.84; High jump- Arnos (PH), 4-9; Vault- Boyer (PH), 8-0; Long jump- Wymer (D), 14-8.5; Shot- Fintel (PH), 38-5; Discus- Fintel (PH), 127-3.

