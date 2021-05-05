Delta, Evergreen finish on top at Rupp Invite

Delta swept both meets and host Evergreen was second at the TJ Rupp Invitational on Monday.

The Panther boys won with 140 points while Evergreen took second with 131. In the girls meet, Delta edged Evergreen 118-114.

For the Delta boys, James Ruple was victorious in the 100m and Kai Fox in the shot put. They also had a winning team in the 4x400m relay.

Evan Lumbrezer claimed titles in the 200m and 400m for the Evergreen boys. Also winning for the Vikings were William Dumas in the pole vault and Sam Worline in discus.

Garnering victories for the Delta girls were Grace Armstrong in the 300m hurdles, Ella Ford in the high jump, and Keirsten Culler pole vault.

Andrea Vanwert won the 100m and 200m for Evergreen. Jordan Lumbrezer claimed a title in the discus, while the Vikings’ 4x100m relay team of Brianna Sintobin, Deanna Hoffman, Anna Huntzinger and Vanwert also was victorious.

TJ Rupp Invitational

Boys

Delta 140, Evergreen 131, Summerfield 121, Ottawa Hills 83, Emmanuel Christian 23, Northwood 20.

100- James Ruple (D), 11.97; 200- Lumbrezer (Evg), 24.36; 400- Lumbrezer (Evg), 54.29; 800- Thompson (S), 2:03.86; 1600- McClure (OH), 4:43.34; 3200- Nixon (OH), 10:11.91; 110 hurdles- Hermann (S), 16.93; 300 hurdles- Iott (S), 43.98; 4×100- Summerfield (Thompson, Iott, Hermann, Feitz), 46.77; 4×200- Summerfield (Iott, Hermann, Thompson, Gonzales), 1:36.84; 4×400- Delta (James Ruple, Justin Ruple, Barnes, Sackschewsky), 3:49.69; 4×800- Ottawa Hills (Mackey, McClure, Frankliin, Nixon), 8:41.63; High jump- Defoe (S), 6-0; Vault- Dumas (Evg), 11-0; Long jump- Iott (S), 19-8; Shot- Fox (D), 43-8; Discus- Worline (Evg), 124-10.75.

Girls

Delta 118, Evergreen 114, Ottawa Hills 109, Northwood 78, Summerfield 38, Emmanuel Christian 29.

100- Vanwert (Evg), 13.22; 200- Vanwert (Evg), 27.83; 400- Orourke (OH), 1:03.7; 800- Weston (S), 2:33.32; 1600- Kelley (OH), 5:27.92; 3200- Kelley (OH), 11:57.94; 100 hurdles- Schroeder (N), 18.24; 300 hurdles- Armstrong (D), 52.81; 4×100- Evergreen (Sintobin, Hoffman, Huntzinger, Vanwert), 53.47; 4×200- Ottawa Hills (Shetterly, Wilmore, Diesen, Orourke), 1:55.5; 4×400- Ottawa Hills (Orourke, Smith, Wilmore, McGrath), 4:27; 4×800- Summerfield (Kalb, Weston, Fisher, Ausmus), 11:21.26; High jump- Ford (D), 4-8; Vault- Culler (D), 8-0; Long jump- Zielinski (N), 15-2.5; Shot- Bolden (N), 33-11.75; Discus- Lumbrezer (Evg), 105-0.5.

Evergreen’s Sam Worline with a throw in the boys discus competition Monday at the TJ Rupp Invitational. The Vikings finished second to rival Delta in both the boys and girls meets. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Worline-hurls-disc.jpg Evergreen’s Sam Worline with a throw in the boys discus competition Monday at the TJ Rupp Invitational. The Vikings finished second to rival Delta in both the boys and girls meets. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Ella Ford of Delta makes it over 4 feet, 6 inches in girls high jump. She also cleared 4 feet, 8 inches to win the event. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Ford-over-4-6.jpg Ella Ford of Delta makes it over 4 feet, 6 inches in girls high jump. She also cleared 4 feet, 8 inches to win the event. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Andrea Vanwert of Evergreen, center, won the 100m with a time of 13.22. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Vanwert-runs-100.jpg Andrea Vanwert of Evergreen, center, won the 100m with a time of 13.22. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Kaleb Barnes of Delta in action in the 110m hurdles. He took second with a time of 16.98. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Barnes-over-hurdle.jpg Kaleb Barnes of Delta in action in the 110m hurdles. He took second with a time of 16.98. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest