Wauseon edges Archbold for boys title at Walker/Dilbone Relays

Wauseon and Archbold went one and two in the boys meet and the Blue Streak girls finished runner-up to Patrick Henry at the Walker/Dilbone Relays in Archbold Friday.

The Wauseon boys had winning relay teams in the distance medley, 4×100 meter relay, 4×103 weight relay, 1600 sprint medley, and 4×800 relay.

They also took first in the long jump relay where Jonas Tester was first individually with a leap of 21 feet, 3 and 1/4 inches and Noah Sauber placed third (20-9); the shot put relay led by Jaden Banister who was first (42-8) and Jackson Bauer third (42-6.25); and in discus as Kyle Moore finished fourth (116-9).

Archbold’s boys had winning relay teams in the 800 sprint medley, 4×110 shuttle hurdle, 4×200 relay and 4×400 relay. Collectively, they took home a title in the pole vault relay as Caleb Ranzau had the best result by clearing 13 feet, 1 inches.

On the girls side, the Blue Streaks had a winning team in the 1600 sprint medley. Pettisville took first in the high jump relay where the Blackbirds’ Meleah Plank, Allie Arnos of Patrick Henry, and Sophie Rupp of Archbold tied for the individual title at 4 feet, 10 inches.

Walker/Dilbone Relays

Boys

1. Wauseon 117, 2. Archbold 96, 3. Patrick Henry 69, 4. Ayersville 45, 5. Maumee 35, 6. Leipsic 33, 7. Toledo Christian 27, 8. Pettisville 10.

800 sprint medley- Archbold (Alex Roth, Tilse, Austin Roth, Theobald), 1:39.83; Distance medley- Wauseon (Willson, Zaden Torres, Callan, Vernot), 11:29.88; 4×100 relay- Wauseon (Levi Tester, Sauber Hogan, Jonas Tester), 46.58; 4×103 weight relay- Wauseon (Bauer, Leininger, Rotroff, Garcia), 51.95; 1600 sprint medley- Wauseon (Levi Tester, Felzer, Willson, Vernot), 4:01.56; 4×110 shuttle hurdle- Archbold (Plassman, Hageman, CullenLemley, Theobald), 1:09.21; 4×200 relay- Archbold (Alex Roth, Tilse, Austin Roth, Theobald), 1:37.34; 4×800 relay- Wauseon (Pena, Vernot, Wasnich, Callan), 8:51.8; 4×400 relay- Archbold (Behnfeldt, Ranzau, Austin Roth, Theobald), 3:37.85; High jump relay- Toledo Christian; Long jump relay- Wauseon; Shot put relay- Wauseon; Discus relay- Wauseon; Vault relay- Archbold.

Girls

1. Patrick Henry 97, 2. Archbold 85; 3. Ayersville 65; 4. Toledo Christian 53; 5. Wauseon 50; 6. Leipsic 46; 7. Pettisville, Maumee 18.

800 sprint medley- Ayersville (Mcguire, Weisgerber, Fishpaw, Bour), 1:57.09; Distance medley- Patrick Henry (Bostelman, Baird, Prigge, Gillson), 13:58.04; 4×100 relay- Ayersville (Fishpaw, Bour, Schindler, Dockery), 52.03; 4×103 weight relay- Patrick Henry (Rohrs, Prigge, Crawford, Fintel), 1:03.25; 1600 sprint medley- Archbold (Gericke, Wolf, DeLong, Sauder), 4:40.02; 4×100 shuttle hurdle- Patrick Henry (Dawson, Baird, Moehrman, Weber), 1:15.18; 4×200 relay- Ayersville (Fishpaw, Bour, Schindler, Dockery), 1:52.2; 4×800 relay- Patrick Henry (Bostelman, Baird, Gillson, Prigge), 10:47.06; 4×400 relay- Patrick Henry (Holloway, Meyer, Baird, Weber), 4:19.9; High jump relay- Pettisville; Long jump relay- Ayersville; Shot put relay- Leipsic; Discus relay- Patrick Henry; Vault relay- Patrick Henry.

