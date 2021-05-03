Indians improve league mark to 6-0

Wauseon handled Liberty Center 12-4 on Friday in a NWOAL baseball matchup.

The victory put the Indians at 6-0 in the league and secured them at least a share of the league title, their first since 2014.

Connar Penrod went the first four innings on the mound to get the win. He allowed two runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts and only one walk.

Maddux Chamberlin finished off the outing for the Indians.

Penrod also paced Wauseon offensively, going 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs.

Wauseon (12-4, 6-0) visits Holgate on Tuesday.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Indian-logo.jpg

Secure share of NWOAL baseball title