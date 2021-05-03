Swanton softball picks up two wins

The Swanton softball team’s pitching and defense were on full display over the weekend where they first won at Archbold 5-1 Friday in Northwest Ohio Athletic League action, then defeated Toledo Central Catholic 6-1 on Saturday.

On Friday, in a game that was pushed back a day as a result of poor weather on Thursday, the Bulldogs allowed only a first inning run by the Blue Streaks.

Swanton, however, tallied three in the top of the third and two more in the fourth that enabled them to pull away.

Leading their offense was Aricka Lutz who finished 2 for 3 and drove in three runs.

Brie Williams picked up the win in the circle, allowing an unearned run on four hits with six strikeouts and just one walk. Maddie Thiel took the loss for the Streaks.

The big blow for Swanton in Saturday’s non-league matchup came by way of Bailey Arnold’s grand slam in the home half of the third.

An Emma Operacz base hit, a walk by Rachel Waszak, and Jayden Hendricks reaching on an error in left field loaded the bases. Then following back-to-back outs, Arnold hammered one over the fence to give the Dogs a 4-0 lead.

Operacz’ walk started Swanton’s fourth inning, a fl. After a flyout, Hendricks reached on a bunt single and Operacz took third on the play as no one from Central Catholic covered the base. She was able to score when the next batter, Williams, flied out to center for the sacrifice fly.

Starting pitcher Taylor Forrest, who prior to Arnold’s grand slam in the third nearly hit one herself that was ruled just foul, joined the cause with a two-out RBI single scoring Hendricks for a 6-0 Bulldog lead.

The next half inning the Irish got on the board. Aubriana Moroyoqui doubled to left center field to lead it off and navigated her way around the bases, coming home on a wild pitch during Abby Bluhm’s at bat.

Forrest went the whole way in the circle for the win, fanning a total of seven Irish hitters. Arnold was 2 for 2 in the batter’s box with a walk and four RBIs.

Swanton improved to 14-4 overall and 4-2 in the NWOAL with the wins. They host Toledo Christian Wednesday and Napoleon on Saturday for a doubleheader.

Rachel Waszak puts a ball in play for Swanton during Saturday’s non-league battle with Toledo Central Catholic. The Bulldogs defeated Archbold 5-1 on Friday and Central Catholic 6-1 the next day. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Waszak-grounder.jpg Rachel Waszak puts a ball in play for Swanton during Saturday’s non-league battle with Toledo Central Catholic. The Bulldogs defeated Archbold 5-1 on Friday and Central Catholic 6-1 the next day. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Trista Eitniear of Swanton makes it over to second for a stolen base during Saturday’s non-league contest. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Eitniear-swipes-2nd.jpg Trista Eitniear of Swanton makes it over to second for a stolen base during Saturday’s non-league contest. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Swanton’s Taylor Forrest hurls one from in the circle Saturday against Central Catholic. Forrest earned the win, striking out seven Irish hitters in the process. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/05/web1_Forrest-v.-CC.jpg Swanton’s Taylor Forrest hurls one from in the circle Saturday against Central Catholic. Forrest earned the win, striking out seven Irish hitters in the process. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.