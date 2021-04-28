Vikings fall to Bryan, 4-2

If there was a baseball website called NeedABigHit.com, Evergreen coach Mark Cymbolin would probably be looking for a subscription.

For the second straight league game the Vikings left a suburb of Toledo in scoring position, and dropped a 4-2 decision to the Bryan Golden Bears to fall to 3-2 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.

The Vikes started out well enough in the first when Brock Hudik led off with a sharp single, stole second, went to third on a throwing error and scored on a ground out.

Hudik was the catalyst in a run scoring inning in the third when he walked, again swiped second, and rode home on Zach Laver’s line drive hit to left to double the Evergreen lead.

However, that would be it for the day for the Vikings — although not without opportunity.

Meanwhile, the Bears put a three spot on the board in the fourth.

RJ Shunck dominated the Bears in the first three innings but Mikey Wolff led off with the first Bryan hit and scored on a pair of steals and a wild pitch to cut the Evergreen lead in half.

A pair of walks, a wild pitch and a passed ball, along with Titus Rohrer’s bouncer that made it through the right side, gave Bryan the lead.

Bryan doubled their lead in the fifth on a base on balls, a steal and Wolff’s infield hit.

That was it for Bryan for the day but Evergreen had ample chances to get back in it.

Singles from Shunck and Landen Vance in the bottom of the fourth started the inning. One out later, Alex Peete was plunked by Bear starter Nolan Kidston with a pitch to load the bases.

However, Kidston struck out Payton Boucher and got Austin Marvin on a fly ball to end the threat.

Evergreen again threatened in the sixth when Shunck was hit by a pitch and Isaac Overfield singled with one down to end the day for Kidston.

Peete drew a walk to load the sacks but reliever Breven Deckrosh got out of trouble when he got Boucher to ground into a double play.

Again Evergreen put runners on in the seventh, but again they were turned away.

With one down, Hudik walked and Laver connected for his second hit of the day. A wild pitch moved the tying run into scoring position, but Deckrosh got Nick Smithmyer and Vance on strikes to end the game.

Shunck took the loss giving up just three hits. The hard throwing lefty walked six and whiffed eight.

Smithmyer went the last two and a third innings, walking two and striking out one.

Kidston grabbed the victory, giving up five hits. Deckrosh worked out of three jams to get the save.

The Vikings rebounded with a 5-4 win over Lake on the road Tuesday.

Vance threw the complete game victory, striking out seven Flyer hitters while walking no one. The junior right-hander gave up eight hits and all four runs were earned.

Laver had a double and a two-out, two-run single in the fourth that proved to be the deciding runs.]

Evergreen is now 9-7 and travels to Delta Thursday afternoon.

