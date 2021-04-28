Indians run rule Dogs

Wauseon pounded out 16 hits to Swanton’s five and scored in every inning to come away with a 14-4 six-inning win on the road in Northwest Ohio Athletic League softball Monday.

The Indians held a slim 3-2 margin after each team hit in their halves of the first, then they tacked on two more in the second for a 5-2 lead.

Wauseon pushed three more runs across in the top of the third inning.

A one-out single from Payton Albright plus a misplay in the Swanton outfield brought home a pair of runs. Then, a suicide squeeze orchestrated by Brianna Hays scored Albright to up the lead to 8-2 heading into the bottom of the inning.

The Indians scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Jayli Vasquez’ shallow single plated Chelsie Raabe from second when the right fielder took too long getting the ball back in. Olivia Gigax led off with a walk and worked her way to third on wild pitches in the fifth, later scoring on Hays’ two-out RBI infield single.

The score was 10-4 after that, because in between the Bulldogs scored two in the home half of the fourth by way of Rachel Waszak’s two-run single.

Swanton caught a bad break while batting in the bottom of the fifth.

Brie Williams recorded a leadoff single, and Bailey Arnold’s single put a pair of runners on with one out. However, when Trista Eitniear flew out to right for the second out, Arnold was caught too far from the bag at first and got doubled off to end the threat.

The Indians would score the game’s final runs in the top of the sixth.

Jettie Burget’s leadoff double started things, and she moved to third after the throw to first to get the next hitter, Raabe. Alexis Haury plated Burget on her triple to left, scoring on a wild pitch two batters later for a 12-4 Wauseon lead.

Gigax would reach on an error, Kiara Stutzman followed with an infield single, and both her and Gigax got into scoring position on an errant throw to first on Stutzman’s hit.

RBI singles by Albright and Hays brought home Gigax and Stutzman. Swanton went down in order in the bottom of the inning to end it via the run rule.

Macee Schang picked up the win in the circle for the Indians, allowing four runs on five hits with six strikeouts and only one walk.

Williams took the loss after going the first 2 1/3 innings. Taylor Forrest relieved her in the third and went 3 2/3 innings.

Albright (3 for 5) and Hays (3 for 4) each tallied three runs batted in for Wauseon (13-5, 3-2 NWOAL). For Swanton (12-4, 3-2), Williams (2 for 3) and Waszak (1 for 3) each drove in two runs.

Albright and Williams had home runs in the contest.

The Indians were at home Tuesday where they hammered St. Ursula 16-5 in another six-inning affair.

Schang finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs for the Indians, while Burget was 2 for 3 and had three RBIs. In the circle, Schang went all six innings allowing three earned runs on nine hits with four strikeouts.

The Bulldogs were at home again Tuesday where they were bested by Oak Harbor, 10-4.

Wauseon hosts Liberty Center Thursday in NWOAL play, while Swanton travels to Archbold and then has a home date with Toledo Central Catholic on Saturday.

Wauseon's Macee Schang fires a pitch during Monday's game at Swanton. Schang picked up the win in the circle while recording six strikeouts to just one walk over six innings. Brie Williams of Swanton belts a single in the bottom of the fifth inning Monday versus Wauseon. She drove in a pair of Bulldog runs but it was all for naught as they fell to the Indians in six innings, 14-4. Bailey Arnold with a base hit for Swanton in the bottom of the fifth inning Monday versus Wauseon. Jettie Burget of Wauseon crosses home plate in the top of the sixth on a triple hit by Alexis Haury. On the day, Burget was 2 for 3 and drove in three runs.

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

