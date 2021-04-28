Wauseon gets to 5-0

Wauseon baseball exploded for a combined 11 runs over the fourth and fifth innings while on their way to a 15-2 drubbing of Swanton in a game shortened to five innings by way of the OHSAA run rule.

The Indians remain unbeaten in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League at 5-0. Swanton fell to 1-4.

Jude Armstrong paced the Wauseon offense, going 4 for 4 with two runs batted in and three runs scored. Both Kolton DeGroff and Easton Delgado drove in a pair of runs and scored two as well.

For the Bulldogs, Drew Smigelski went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.

Clay Stump earned the win after going four innings, allowing two runs — one earned — on five hits with five punchouts.

Swanton’s starter Lucas Bloom went 3 2/3 innings and suffered the loss.

The Indians were at home Tuesday as they defeated Toledo Start 9-6. Swanton was off.

Delgado earned the win on the mound. He went five innings, allowed six runs but just four earned, and struck out eight batters.

Maddux Chamberlin finished off the outing where in two innings he surrendered just one hit and struck out four.

Armstrong (2 for 4) and Cameron Cantu (2 for 3) each had two RBIs. Connar Penrod finished 3 for 3 at the plate and scored two runs.

Wauseon (11-4, 5-0 NWOAL) next hosts Liberty Center Thursday in league action. Swanton (3-9, 1-4) is at Archbold Thursday and hosts Montpelier on Friday.

Wauseon’s Jude Armstrong stands up at second base following a steal during Monday’s game at Swanton. He finished 4 for 4 at the plate to help the Indians defeat the Bulldogs, 15-2. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_Armstrong-after-steal.jpg Wauseon’s Jude Armstrong stands up at second base following a steal during Monday’s game at Swanton. He finished 4 for 4 at the plate to help the Indians defeat the Bulldogs, 15-2. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Clay Stump of Wauseon with a cut during a plate appearance against Swanton Monday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_Stump-swing.jpg Clay Stump of Wauseon with a cut during a plate appearance against Swanton Monday. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Thwarts Swanton in NWOAL