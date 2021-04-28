Streaks clip Indians in tennis, 3-2

Although they had to forfeit the third singles match, Archbold won at Wauseon Tuesday 3-2 in boys tennis.

First singles ended up being the difference as Archbold’s Kaden Rufenacht took down Riley Morr 6-1, 6-0. The Indians won second singles where Noah Becker defeated Ethan Stuckey 6-4, 5-7, 10-8, and third singles went to Carson Wenger by forfeit.

The Blue Streaks swept the two doubles matches.

In first doubles, Miles Rupp and Luke Rosebrook edged Wauseon’s Lance Rupp and Dylan Grahn 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4 tiebreaker). Archbold’s Kaiden Keiser and Aaron Miller bested Levi Short and Gavin Van Deilen 6-0, 7-5 in second doubles.

The Streaks were not in action on Monday, but the Indians were and they fell 4-1 at Ottawa Hills.

Wauseon is at Bryan Friday before hosting Van Wert on Saturday at 10 a.m. Archbold is in Bryan Thursday and at Maumee on Friday afternoon.

Wauseon’s Noah Becker underhands a ball over the net versus Ethan Stuckey of Archbold in second singles Tuesday. Becker defeated Stuckey 6-4, 5-7, 10-8. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_Becker-with-return.jpg Wauseon’s Noah Becker underhands a ball over the net versus Ethan Stuckey of Archbold in second singles Tuesday. Becker defeated Stuckey 6-4, 5-7, 10-8. Luke Rosebrook of Archbold sends one over the net during Tuesday’s match at Wauseon. He and first doubles partner Miles Rupp won their match 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4 tiebreaker), all part of a 3-2 win for the Blue Streaks as a team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_Rosebrook-v.-Wauseon.jpg Luke Rosebrook of Archbold sends one over the net during Tuesday’s match at Wauseon. He and first doubles partner Miles Rupp won their match 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4 tiebreaker), all part of a 3-2 win for the Blue Streaks as a team. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest