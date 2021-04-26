Wauseon boys track first at Huron Invitational

HURON — Wauseon boys track and field won the team title at the Huron Artie Miller Invitational held on Saturday.

The Indians took the championship with 107 points, followed by host Huron with 97.5.

In the girls competition, Wauseon finished sixth with a score of 60. Milan Edison edged out Huron 92.5-92 for the team title.

Winning titles for the Wauseon boys were Jack Callan in the 1600m and Braden Vernot in the 3200m. Callan was also third in the 800m, while Hunter Wasnich placed third in the 3200m.

Second place finishes for the Indians went to Jonas Tester in the long jump and Jackson Bauer in the shot put. Bauer added a third place finish in the discus.

In the 4x800m relay, Wauseon’s Layton Willson, Vernot, Aidan Pena, and Callan were runner-up. The Wauseon girls’ 4x800m team of Serena Mathews, Grace Rhoades, Maggie Duden, and Josie Callan took second as well.

Winning an individual title for the Wauseon girls was Rhoades in the 3200m. Duden finished third in the race.

Teagan Rupp was runner-up for the Indians in the pole vault. Hayley Meyer placed third in the shot put and Marie Hutchinson did the same in the discus for Wauseon.

Huron Invitational

Boys

1. Wauseon 107; 2. Huron 97.5; 3. Clyde 70; 4. Elyria 69; 5. Edison 64.5; 6. Bellevue 52.5; 7. Euclid 49; 8. St. Mary C.C. 45.5; 9. Lutheran West 36.5; 10. Elyria Catholic 32.5; 11. Benedictine 22; 12. Willard 17.

100- Boyd Jr. (BEN), 11.24; 200- Lemaster (BEL), 23.03; 400- Eck (H), 52.31; 800- Blank (SM), 2:05.5; 1600- Callan (WA), 4:44.76; 3200- Vernot (WA), 9:47; 110 hurdles- Wilson (C), 15.03; 300 hurdles- Wilson (C), 40.32; 4×100- Elyria (Horton, Benton, Johnson, Palos), 44.24; 4×200- Euclid (Morris, Reed-Bennings, Smith, Griffin), 1:31.67; 4×400- Huron (Delaney, Eck, Schaeffer, Weyer), 3:29.05; 4×800- Huron (Routh, Sherer, Poltorek, Eck), 8:17.75; High jump- Odell (ED), 6-4; Vault- Laughlin (C), 11-7; Long jump- Kromer (SM), 20-10; Shot- Jedick (LW), 46-9; Discus- Jedick (LW), 141-2.

Girls

1. Edison 92.5; 2. Huron 92; 3. Bellevue 78; 4. Euclid 77.5; 5. Clyde 74.5; 6. Wauseon 60; 7. Elyria 55; 8. Willard 47; 9. St. Mary C.C. 35; 10. Lutheran West 25; 11. Elyria Catholic 23.5.

100- Mclin (EU), 12.97; 200- Cozzie (H), 26.02; 400- Stephens (WI), 59.67; 800- Dials (WI), 2:27.85; 1600- Lesniak (ED), 5:20.89; 3200- Rhoades (WA), 12:02.84; 100 hurdles- Deus (Elyria), 16.08; 300 hurdles- Deus (Elyria), 47.63; 4×100- Huron (Golling, Grant, Parker, Cozzie), 50.54; 4×200- Huron (Golling, Grant, Parker, Cozzie), 1:47.15; 4×400- Euclid (Alexander, Neal, Reid, Clark), 4:13.2; 4×800- Edison (Chaput, Facemire, Sneider, Lesniak), 10:25.12; High jump- Bahnsen (SM), 5-0; Vault- Lynch (SM), 9-6; Long jump- Morris (C), 16-5.5; Shot- Howey (BEL), 37-4; Discus- Howey (BEL), 120-8.

