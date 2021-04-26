Viking softball tops Wauseon to remain unblemished in league

Evergreen did not allow any big innings from the Wauseon offense as they picked up a crucial 7-3 victory on the road in Northwest Ohio Athletic League softball Thursday.

As for the Vikings offensively, Breanna Huffman, Brooklyn Richardson, and Lexie Thibodeaux each hit home runs. Huffman was 2 for 4 at the plate with three runs batted in and a run scored.

She also pitched a complete game in the circle for the win. She allowed just one earned run of the three total given up, four hits and struck out three.

Macee Schang suffered the loss for the Indians.

Jettie Burget was 2 for 3 and scored two of Wauseon’s runs.

Evergreen, who improved to 4-0 in the NWOAL after the win, welcomes the league’s only other unbeaten in Bryan Monday. They host Rossford on Tuesday.

Wauseon, at 2-2 in the league, is at Swanton Monday before hosting St. Ursula on Tuesday.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING-6.jpg