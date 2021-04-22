Streaks too much for Panthers in NWOAL softball

Holding an 8-4 advantage heading into the seventh inning, Archbold put it out of reach with a seven-run top of the inning to pull away for a 15-4 win in NWOAL softball Monday at Delta.

Maddie Thiel picked up the win in the circle for the Blue Streaks. She went six innings, allowed four runs on five hits and struck out five Panther hitters.

Kylie Sauder went 4 for 5 at the plate for the Streaks, driving in four runs while scoring three. Addi Ziegler also had four hits, marking a pair of RBIs and scoring three more.

For Delta, Reagan Rouleau finished 3 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored.

Archbold (7-5, 1-2) faced Patrick Henry Thursday, while Delta (0-10, 0-3) is at Bryan that day and then Edon on Friday.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_archboldlogo_blockA-1.jpg