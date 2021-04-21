Indians victorious at Bryan in NWOAL baseball

BRYAN — The Wauseon baseball team improved to 3-0 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Monday behind a 6-4 win over Bryan.

The Indians scored three runs in each of the first two innings, then staved off the Golden Bears.

Kolton DeGroff finished 1 for 3 at the plate, with three runs batted in. Clay Stump was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Indians, while Jude Armstrong finished 2 for 3 and scored three runs.

Stump got the win on the mound, allowing four runs — two earned — on four hits with four strikeouts. Nolan Kidston took the loss for Bryan.

Wauseon (7-4) next hosts fellow NWOAL unbeaten Evergreen (8-4, 3-0 NWOAL) Thursday and Whitmer on Saturday.

