Streaks nab first league win

Archbold scored in every inning they batted and their pitching staff totaled 11 strikeouts in a 10-0 six-inning win over Delta in Northwest Ohio Athletic League baseball Monday in Delta.

In turn, the Blue Streaks were able to mark their first league win after dropping two last week. And the victory snapped a three-game losing streak overall.

“It’s nice to get back on the winning track,” admitted Archbold coach Dick Selgo. “We did have a tough week against some very good competition with Evergreen, Wauseon, and Perrysburg — all very good teams. It was nice to get back, get the hits going, and, to play much better defense with only one error. That was really nice to see.”

Delta fell to 0-3 in the NWOAL after the loss.

The Panthers, who committed five errors in the game, had a pair in the first inning to allow an Archbold run.

First, with one down in the inning, the Streaks’ Jaybe Burkle reached on a poor throw to first base, followed by DJ Newman’s infield single. Then came a fielder’s choice for the second out, after which Devon Morris drilled a ball to shortstop that was bobbled and the throw to second for a force attempt got away, allowing Newman to come home.

The Streaks added three more in their half of the second. With one out and runners at the corners, Brandon Taylor’s base hit to right center field and a throw in from the outfield that landed near the Panther dugout scored Caleb Hogrefe and Zane Behnfeldt for a 3-0 Blue Streak lead. Burkle’s ground out plated Taylor from third, extending it to 4-0.

In the top of the third, Archbold center fielder Gavin Bailey started up the offense again with a one-out bloop double to left field. Hogrefe followed with a sharply hit single that ricocheted off Panther pitcher Hunter Hamilton’s glove and into the outfield, bringing home Bailey to make the difference 5-0.

Hogrefe had moved up to second on his hit when the throw went home. He was then advanced to third via Brayton Hobbs’ ground ball, and scored when the next batter, Behnfeldt, reached on an error.

“It’s nice to see them swinging the bat well,” Selgo said. “Even in our losses, we actually swung the bat pretty well. One problem we had was leaving runners stranded on base. Tonight, we were able to get the hits at the right time to drive (runs) in.”

Archbold continued to tack on runs throughout until after the sixth they were eligible for the run rule victory.

Morris registered a run-scoring single in the fourth, Burkle had a two-run double in the fifth, and Bailey’s RBI double in the sixth put the difference at 10 runs.

All the while, Blue Streak hurler Jayden Seiler was getting stronger as the game went on, culminating with striking out the side in the fourth and fifth innings. Taylor closed it out by striking out the side in the sixth.

“We’ve been searching for a number two starter behind DJ Newman, and right now Seiler is showing that he wants that position,” explained Selgo. “Because he’s had a couple good outings for us. He’s only a freshman, but he throws strikes, he keeps the ball down, and so far he’s doing a nice job for us.”

Seiler went five innings and allowed no runs on four hits, striking out eight to just one walk. Hamilton suffered the loss for Delta.

Burkle (1 for 4) drove in three runs for the Blue Streak offense. Hogrefe finished 3 for 4 and crossed the plate three times.

Max Hoffman went 2 for 3 at the plate for the Panthers.

Archbold (8-4, 1-2 NWOAL) next travels to Patrick Henry for a NWOAL match-up Thursday, before hosting Edon on Saturday. Delta (3-9, 0-3) is at Bryan Thursday and Edon on Friday.

Archbold pitcher Jayden Seiler checks a runner at first base during a NWOAL game at Delta on Monday afternoon. He struck out eight Panthers while on his way to helping the Blue Streaks to a 10-0 six-inning victory. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_Seiler-looking-over.jpg Archbold pitcher Jayden Seiler checks a runner at first base during a NWOAL game at Delta on Monday afternoon. He struck out eight Panthers while on his way to helping the Blue Streaks to a 10-0 six-inning victory. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Delta shortstop Bryce Gillen flips to second base for an out to end the top of the first inning Monday versus Archbold. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_-14-flips-to-2nd.jpg Delta shortstop Bryce Gillen flips to second base for an out to end the top of the first inning Monday versus Archbold. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Austin Michael of Delta makes a throw to first base after fielding a ball in play. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_Michael-throw-over.jpg Austin Michael of Delta makes a throw to first base after fielding a ball in play. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Zane Behnfeldt crosses home plate to score an Archbold run during Monday’s game with Delta. He scored a pair of runs in the contest. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_Behnfeldt-scoring.jpg Zane Behnfeldt crosses home plate to score an Archbold run during Monday’s game with Delta. He scored a pair of runs in the contest. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

