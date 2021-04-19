Archbold boys 2nd, Wauseon track teams 3rd at Napoleon Wildcat Invitational

NAPOLEON — Archbold and Wauseon took part in the Napoleon Wildcat Invitational as track and field athletes from each school claimed titles at the event on Saturday.

The Blue Streaks as a team took second with 121 points in the boys meet, while Wauseon was third with 103. The Eastwood boys won at 146 points.

In the girls meet, Wauseon was third (93) and Archbold fourth (89). Eastwood’s girls won with 170 points and Celina was second with 129.

The Streaks’ Trey Theobald grabbed titles in the boys 200m and 400m.

Also for the Streaks, Karter Behnfeldt was first in the high jump. Their quartet of Behnfeldt, Brandon Taylor, Austin Roth, and Theobald won the 4x400m relay.

Noah Sauber was first in the 110m hurdles for Wauseon. He was then runner-up in the long jump.

They also had Jackson Bauer take first in the shot put followed by his teammate Jaden Banister.

Winning for the Wauseon girls were Emily Parker in the 200m and Grace Rhoades in the 3200m.

For Archbold, Kylie Sauder won the 800m, while Sophie Rupp took home the high jump title.

The Streaks’ 4x200m relay of Chloe Merillat, Briena Partin, Rupp, and Sauder was first. Their 4x400m relay consisting of Brittney Ramirez, Rupp, Merillat, and Sauder also was victorious.

Boys

Eastwood 146, Archbold 121, Wauseon 103, Bowling Green 89, Defiance 87, Celina 66, Napoleon 46

100- Switzer (D), 11.65; 200- Theobald (A), 23.18; 400- Theobald (A), 53.37; 800- Shaw (C), 2:04.5; 1600- Lammers (BG), 4:28.95; 3200- Lammers (BG), 9:42.88; 110 hurdles- Sauber (W), 16.81; 300 hurdles- Horvath (D), 40.67; 4×100- Eastwood (Kwiatkowski, Boice, Koprowski-Kistner, Limes), 45.72; 4×200- Defiance (Switzer, Fortman, Martinez, Horvath), 1:34.28; 4×400- Archbold (Behnfeldt, Taylor, Roth, Theobald), 3:26.96; 4×800- Defiance (Fortman, Brashear, Jurcevich, Horvath), 8:39.9; High jump- Behnfeldt (A), 5-2.25; Vault- Hesselbart (E), 13-0; Long jump- Koprowski-Kistner (E), 20-9.75; Shot- Bauer (W), 43-2; Discus- Rasawehr (C), 130-4.

Girls

Eastwood 170, Celina 129, Wauseon 93, Archbold 89, Bowling Green 84, Napoleon 52, Defiance 40

100- Sabo (E), 13.45; 200- Parker (W), 28.03; 400- Schweiterman (C), 1:05.74; 800- Sauder (A), 2:29.39; 1600- Dameron (C), 5:34.01; 3200- Rhoades (W), 12:12.19; 100 hurdles- Haas (E), 17.07; 300 hurdles- Haas (E), 49.41; 4×100- Eastwood (Sabo, Downs, Hoelter, Stevenson), 53.11; 4×200- Archbold (Merillat, Partin, Rupp, Sauder), 1:52.6; 4×400- Archbold (Brittney Ramirez, Rupp, Merillat, Sauder), 4:17.12; 4×800- Eastwood (Baum, Ward, Lahey, Bowman), 10:17.25; High jump- Rupp (A), 5-2; Vault- Sabo (E), 10-9; Long jump- King (BG), 15-9.5; Shot- Kiefer (E), 37-4; Discus- Newsome (E), 111-4.