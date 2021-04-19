Swanton baseball walks off Delta Panthers

Swanton baseball won its first Northwest Ohio Athletic League game of the season Thursday in thrilling fashion. A walk off hit by Garrett Swank allowed Kyler Stevens to cross the plate for the winning run and a 9-8 victory.

The Bulldogs now stand at 1-1 in league play and 3-6 overall. Delta dropped to 0-2 in the NWOAL.

In the league opener on Monday, April 12, Bryan led 4-2 after one inning and pulled away for a 13-3 win over Swanton in NWOAL play.

Delta had another tough loss on Friday, falling to Holgate 10-9. Holgate scored three in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and held on to win.

On Saturday, the Panthers split a doubleheader with Hicksville. They won the first game 8-2 and fell in the second game 5-4.

Against the Aces, Max Hoffman was 4-4 with 2 doubles and 2 RBIs in game one and 3-4 with a double, home run, and 2 RBIs in game two.

After playing at Patrick Henry on Monday, Swanton will host Liberty Center in league play on Thursday.

After hosting Archbold Monday in league play, Delta will travel to Bryan on Thursday.

Swanton’s Kyler Stevens is thrown out at first base as Chase Stickley of Delta covers during Thursday’s NWOAL matchup. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_Stevens-out.jpg Swanton’s Kyler Stevens is thrown out at first base as Chase Stickley of Delta covers during Thursday’s NWOAL matchup. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest Bryce Gillen of Delta makes a catch to end an inning against Swanton on Thursday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_-14-catch.jpg Bryce Gillen of Delta makes a catch to end an inning against Swanton on Thursday. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest