Swanton pounds Panthers in softball

Swanton softball evened its league record with a 20-2 Northwest Ohio Athletic League win over Delta Thursday at Memorial Park. The Bulldogs are now 1-1 in the NWOAL.

After the first inning ended with the game tied at one, Swanton’s offense exploded in the second inning. The Bulldogs tallied 11 runs to push their lead to 12-1 after two innings.

Delta got one run back in the top half of the third inning, but the onslaught by the Swanton offense continued in the third inning. The Bulldogs (9-1, 1-1 NWOAL) scored eight more runs to equal the final score.

Rachel Waszak paced the Swanton offense with two doubles and six runs batted in. Taylor Forrest got the win in the circle, giving up two runs on three hits.

Karsyn Gillen took the loss for Delta (0-10, 0-2).

Earlier that week, Swanton fell in a battle of unbeatens with Bryan in league play. The Bears, who are now 8-0 and 2-0 in the league, beat the Dogs 5-2.

On Tuesday, April 13, Swanton topped Lake 6-5 in nine innings.

Delta was swept by Hicksville in a doubleheader on Saturday, falling 15-7 and 12-9. The Panthers lost to Northwood 22-1 on Friday.

Dogs pummel Green Bears

There are a number of reasons that normally upbeat and enthusiastic Swanton softball coach Joe Nye has reason to be happy about this season.

That’s because jovial Joe’s Bulldogs are now 9-1 after romping Ottawa Hills 18-3 Wednesday prior to their NWOAL win over Delta.

Swanton rattled off nine first inning runs, and five more in the second against the Green Bears to jump out to a 14-0 advantage.

Rachel Waszak opened the game with a double and Emma Operacz’ base hit gave Swanton a fast start.

Brie Williams followed with a double and Taylor Forrest followed suit with a two-run two-base hit.

Aricka Lutz and Kylie Shinavar each had RBI hits, and after a walk and an error, Williams had the last big blow with a two-run single.

Nye subbed liberally after the big first and still got offensive firepower in the second, the biggest shot came from Sami Nelson in the form of a two-run single.

Rheannah Kesler provided the last salvo of the Bulldogs’ hefty offensive barrage with a solo homer over the left centerfield fence leading off the fourth.

Forrest took the win in the circle, striking out six of the seven Ottawa Hills batters she faced before giving way to Amy Lawson.

Swanton’s Rachel Waszak blasts a double to deep left field against Delta on Thursday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_Waszak-hit.jpg Swanton’s Rachel Waszak blasts a double to deep left field against Delta on Thursday. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest Jayden Hendricks of Swanton rounds third base on her way home Thursday against Delta. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_Hendricks-running.jpg Jayden Hendricks of Swanton rounds third base on her way home Thursday against Delta. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Staff Report

Joe Blystone contributed to this article.

