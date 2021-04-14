Posted on by

Wauseon tennis, softball teams in action over the weekend


Riley Morr of Wauseon returns the ball in first singles during a match with Maumee last Friday. The Indians, however, dropped the contest to the Panthers 5-0.

Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon’s Noah Becker uses his forehand in a second singles match against Maumee last Friday.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Ella Albright of Wauseon throws a ball in from right field during Saturday’s home doubleheader versus Tinora. The Indians would get the sweep over the Rams.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Carson Wenger of Wauseon goes low for a return in a third singles match on Friday versus Maumee.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Lance Rupp of Wauseon knocks a ball over in first doubles with his teammate Dylan Grahn. The duo dropped their match by way of a third set tiebreaker.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Dylan Grahn of Wauseon blasts a serve over the net in first doubles.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Brianna Hays singles for Wauseon in the bottom of the sixth inning of game one during a doubleheader with Tinora Saturday.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

