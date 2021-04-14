Breanna Huffman’s walk-off hit downs Archbold

The postlude of the NCAA basketball tournament every year is the playing of “One Shining Moment”.

For almost two years, after COVID-19 cancelled last spring sports season, Evergreen senior Breanna Huffman has awaited her shot at one of those highlights on the softball field and when that chance looked her square in the face, she didn’t blink as she rammed a game-winning, run-scoring single to give Evergreen a 5-4 come-from-behind win in extra innings over Archbold in the first game of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League softball season Monday.

“We just kept grinding,” said Viking coach DJ Schuster. “No matter what happened the ladies never gave up. It was just a great effort from one through nine.”

Archbold took a first inning 1-0 lead on Carsyn Hagans’ RBI bounce out, then doubled the lead in the third when Kylie Sauder hammered a leadoff homer to right.

The Vikes got that run back in the bottom of the inning on consecutive singles from Marissa VanDenk, Macy Chamberlin and Huffman, then took the lead in the fifth when a muffed pop fly brought home two Viking runs.

The Streaks’ Alyssa McCoy’s double and two ground balls knotted the game back up in the sixth and Archbold took the lead in the seventh when Hagans singled, moved up on a ground ball and then scored on Bre Boysel’s base hit up the middle for a 4-3 lead.

This time it was the Vikes’ turn to play catch up, then go ahead as Chamberlin led off the bottom of the seventh with a shot over the right field fence to bring Evergreen even at 4-4. Then in the eighth with two down, the Vikings came up with the game winner.

VanDenk and Chamberlin drew walks and Huffman delivered with a hard ground ball through the right side to score the speedy VanDenk from second.

“Archbold is a great program and well coached,” Schuster expressed after. “Getting this win was important to us. We have a long season yet to go in front of us, so we have to look to keep building on each game, working to get better every day.”

The Vikings followed that up with yet another come-from-behind win against Toledo Notre Dame Tuesday, 6-5.

Again Huffman was in the middle of the comeback with a game-tying cannon shot over the center field wall in the fifth.

The Vikes scored the game-winner in the sixth on a pair of Notre Dame miscues and Kennedy Coolman’s ground out.

Evergreen, now 4-3 on the year, hosts Patrick Henry Thursday in an NWOAL contest. Archbold (4-3, 0-1 NWOAL) is at Wauseon Thursday, Tinora Friday, and in Findlay for a doubleheader with the Trojans and Lima Bath on Saturday.

