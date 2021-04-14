Indians get sweep of Vikings on the track

Wauseon swept Evergreen in a track and field dual Tuesday at Evergreen. The boys defeated the Vikings 109-28, while the Wauseon girls were victorious 71-50.

Leading the Wauseon boys were Sam Smith Jr. and Noah Sauber who each won multiple individual events. Smith Jr. was first in both the 100m and 200m, while Sauber took home titles in the 100m and 300m hurdles.

Other winners for the Indians were Braden Vernot in the 800m, Jack Callan 1600m, Aidan Pena 3200m, Robert Crossland high jump, Jonas Tester long jump, and Jackson Bauer shot put.

Leading the Evergreen boys were Evan Lumbrezer, who won the 400m, William Dumas the pole vault, and Sam Worline discus.

Eva Mennetti swept the hurdle events for the Wauseon girls. Also winning were Emilie Wasnich in the 800m, Maggie Duden in the 1600m, Grace Rhoades 3200m, Teagan Rupp pole vault, Hayley Meyer shot put and Marie Hutchinson discus.

Andrea VanWert and Mckenzie Mitchey paced the Viking girls with a pair of wins each. Mitchey took home titles in the 400m and high jump, while VanWert was first in the 100m and 200m.

Brianna Sintobin added a win in the long jump for the Vikings.

Boys

Wauseon 109, Evergreen 28

100- Smith Jr. (W), 11.62; 200- Smith Jr. (W), 23.84; 400- Lumbrezer (E), 55.46; 800- Vernot (W), 2:09.16; 1600- Callan (W), 5:02.43; 3200- Pena (W), 11:06.08; 110 hurdles- Sauber (W), 16.96; 300 hurdles- Sauber (W), 46.74; 4×100- Wauseon (Levi Tester, Smith Jr., Hogan, Goings), 48.85; 4×200- Wauseon (Levi Tester, Hogan, Felzer, Jonas Tester), 1:40.93; 4×400- Wauseon (Sauber, Kesler, Figgins, Jonas Tester), 3:53.55; 4×800- Wauseon (Vernot, Torres, Wasnich, Leininger), 9:12.68; High jump- Crossland (W), 5-8; Vault- Dumas (E), 11-6; Long jump- Jonas Tester (W), 20-6.5; Shot- Bauer (W), 41-1.5; Discus- Worline (E), 137-7.

Girls

Wauseon 71, Evergreen 50

100- VanWert (E), 13.23; 200- VanWert (E), 28.16; 400- Mitchey (E), 1:10.16; 800- Wasnich (W), 2:53.47; 1600- Duden (W), 6:09.93; 3200- Rhoades (W), 12:21.98; 100 hurdles- Mennetti (W), 18.93; 300 hurdles- Mennetti (W), 56.41; 4×100- Evergreen (Hoffman, Huntzinger, Sintoin, VanWert), 54.23; 4×200- Wauseon (Parker, Smith, Henricks, Mennetti), 2:03.52; 4×400- Wauseon (Smith, Rupp, Mennetti, Parker), 4:53.49; 4×800- Wauseon (Mathews, Rhoades, Duden, Wasnich), 11:11.07; High jump- Mitchey (E), 5-0; Vault- Rupp (W), 7-6; Long jump- Sintobin (E), 14-6.5; Shot- Meyer (W), 32-10; Discus- Hutchinson (W), 110-3.

Jonas Tester of Wauseon goes airborne in the long jump at a dual meet with Evergreen Tuesday. He won the event with a jump of 20 feet, 6 and 1/2 inches. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_Tester-in-LJ.jpg Jonas Tester of Wauseon goes airborne in the long jump at a dual meet with Evergreen Tuesday. He won the event with a jump of 20 feet, 6 and 1/2 inches. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Evergreen’s William Dumas clears 11 feet in the pole vault Tuesday during the Vikings’ home meet against Wauseon. Dumas later cleared 11 feet, 6 inches and won the event. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_Dumas-pole-vault.jpg Evergreen’s William Dumas clears 11 feet in the pole vault Tuesday during the Vikings’ home meet against Wauseon. Dumas later cleared 11 feet, 6 inches and won the event. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Evan Lumbrezer of Evergreen in the 400m in which he took home the title and finished the race in 55.46. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_Lumbrezer-in-400m.jpg Evan Lumbrezer of Evergreen in the 400m in which he took home the title and finished the race in 55.46. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Maggie Duden of Wauseon runs in the 1600m where she finished first with a time of 6:09.93. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_Duden-runs-1600.jpg Maggie Duden of Wauseon runs in the 1600m where she finished first with a time of 6:09.93. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest