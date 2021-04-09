Jayden Seiler records no-hitter in shutout of Hilltop

Archbold baseball shut out Hilltop 15-0 in a five-inning victory Monday as Jayden Seiler tossed a no-hitter.

He struck out eight Cadet hitters.

Brayton Hobbs led the Blue Streak offense where he went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

The Blue Streaks committed five errors as part of a 7-4 loss to Napoleon Tuesday.

Zack Rosebrook earned the win on the mound for the Wildcats while Zane Behnfeldt suffered the loss. Brandon Taylor went 1 for 1 with three walks, two RBIs and a run scored for the Streaks.

Archbold (6-1) will host Ayersville this afternoon.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_archboldlogo_blockA.jpg