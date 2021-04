The Wauseon boys tennis team picked up their first win of the season and first for Derek Zimmerman as coach when they defeated Rossford 3-2 at home Tuesday.

The Indians got wins in singles from Riley Morr (6-2, 6-1) and Noah Becker (6-1, 6-0). Lance Rupp and Dylan Grahn added a 6-1, 6-1 victory in first doubles.

Wauseon has a home matchup with Maumee today at 4:30 p.m.