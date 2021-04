SHERWOOD — Wauseon scored eight runs in the final two innings to earn a 12-8 comeback victory on the road at Fairview in non-league baseball Tuesday.

It was the first win of the season for the Indians, who improved to 1-3.

Easton Delgado paced the Wauseon offense as he finished 3 for 5 with four runs batted in and a pair of runs scored.

Wauseon is at Napoleon on Thursday and hosts Rossford Friday.