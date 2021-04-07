Northview holds off Viking rally to win

Unbeaten Sylvania Northview went up 6-0, then had to hang on in the seventh to take a 6-3 decision over Evergreen Monday night at Simon Field in non-league baseball.

Benny Seals got the Wildcats on the board in the first with a leadoff single off Landon Vance, a steal of second and third, and a fly ball.

Northview got two more in the second — both unearned.

Will Schroder reached on an error then went to third on Ben Crooks’ single.

Gavin Dewood followed with a seeing-eye single to score one run and a ground out brought home the other to make it 3-0.

Three straight two-out doubles got two more runs for the Wildcats in the third as Andrew George, Schroder and Khaled Odeh recorded those hits.

Vance left in the fourth after giving up three earned runs on six hits without issuing a walk.

RJ Shunck went to the mound in the fifth and mowed down the Wildcats, recording six straight strikeouts before a Brody Acres soft line drive was an inch too tall for Zach Laver to spear in the seventh.

A steal and a passed ball brought Acres home for the sixth Northview run.

Meanwhile, Garrett Zimmerman was cruising along, giving up just two Evergreen hits through the first six innings.

However, Evergreen got to the closer, Dewood, in the seventh.

Ashton Sayers floated a leadoff single down the right field line, then with two down, Payton Boucher drew a walk to put runners on first and second.

Connor Hewson followed with a single to center that scored one run, then Isaac Overfield and Alex Peete tacked on run-scoring singles to chop the Northview lead in half and bring the tying run to the plate in Brock Hudik.

However, with a 1-1 count, Northview worked a pickoff play off a pitch to get Overfield at second to end the game.

The Vikings travel to Montpelier for a Saturday doubleheader before returning home to face Archbold Monday in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League opener.

