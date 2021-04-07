Panthers lose by 10 in softball

Delta put themselves in a 12-0 hole and outside of a six-run bottom of the sixth, could not recover in a 16-6 home loss to Woodmore in non-league softball Tuesday.

The Wildcats got off to a good start with a combined seven runs over the first two innings.

In the top of the first, Delta walked in a run with the bases loaded while two more scored on wild pitches for a 3-0 Wildcat lead.

Sidney Wank’s two-run single in the top of the second made the difference 5-0. Then, after Brooke Allen reached on a Delta error scoring another run, she eventually navigated her way to third where a wild pitch brought her home to make it 7-0.

Woodmore did add two more runs in the third and three in the sixth, making the lead double digits. But, the Panthers avoided getting run ruled with a big bottom of the sixth.

With the help of four Wildcat errors, Delta put six runs on the board and sliced the deficit in half.

Grace Munger led off the frame with a base hit. She stole second during Reagan Rouleau’s at-bat in which Rouleau got to second on a drop in the outfield. Kate Friess’s shot to the shortstop was booted, scoring Munger to put Delta on the board.

Sophia Burres followed with another shot to the shortstop that was mishandled, this time plating two runs to get the margin down to 12-3. Then, a two-run double off the bat of Ella Demaline made it 12-5.

The Panthers continued to work with no outs yet to be recorded. After a ground out, Faith Kern hit one to the Wildcat shortstop for an error and also stole second. The next hitter, Aizlynn O’Brien, grounded out for the second out but Demaline headed home where she would beat the throw, cutting the Woodmore lead at 12-6.

The Wildcats wasted no time in the seventh as back-to-back doubles by Sophie Blausey and Wank pushed a run across. They later went with two outs where Karys Becerra’s infield single plated Wank, then Sierra Cantley smoked a two-run single to right field for the game’s final tally.

Blausey earned the win in the circle for Woodmore, going a complete game and allowing six runs — four earned — on six hits with five strikeouts to zero walkes. Karsyn Gillen, who pitched the first two innings for Delta, took the loss. Jasey Spiess finished off the outing for the Panthers.

The Wildcats outhit the Panthers 13-6. For Delta, Burres (1 for 4) and Demaline (1 for 3) led the way by each driving in a pair of runs and also scoring one.

Delta remains home against Swanton Thursday and is at Hilltop for a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

Jasey Spiess pitches for Delta during Tuesday’s non-league battle with Woodmore. The Panthers ended up falling to the Wildcats 16-6. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_-1-DEL-pitching.jpg Jasey Spiess pitches for Delta during Tuesday’s non-league battle with Woodmore. The Panthers ended up falling to the Wildcats 16-6. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Delta third baseman Mariah Mattimore fields a shallow ground ball during Tuesday’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_Mattimore-fields-at-3rd.jpg Delta third baseman Mariah Mattimore fields a shallow ground ball during Tuesday’s game. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

