Wauseon stymied by Ottawa Hills Green Bears

Wauseon ran into a buzzsaw on the mound in Ottawa Hills pitcher Jack Genzman, followed by a seven-run seventh inning for the Green Bears allowing them to pull away for a 9-0 win in baseball action in Wauseon Saturday.

Will Berschback’s double to right field and Jack Aiken getting hit by a pitch put the first two runners on for Ottawa Hills in the seventh. A walk loaded the bases then Blake Gnepper’s two-run single extended the Green Bear lead to 4-0.

The Bears reloaded the bases with an Alex Nemunaitis single. The big blow came when the next hitter, Jackson Hanrehan, belted a bases-clearing double for a 7-0 advantage.

Ottawa Hills later added a run with the help of a Wauseon error, then Drake Furey’s ground out plated another to reach the final score.

Back in the first, Andy Nemunaitis’ leadoff double eventually came around to score. With him standing on third later in the frame, Andrew Helgren’s infield single brought him home for the early run.

The Bears went up 2-0 in their half of the fourth via Truman Talbott’s RBI double.

Wauseon was limited all day by Genzman, who recorded at least one strikeout in each of the six innings he pitched. After surrendering a leadoff double to Jude Armstrong in the home half of the first, he got out of it by proceeding to strike out the side.

Easton Delgado led off the second with a hit for the Indians and also stole second, but a pop out and two punchouts left him stranded.

The Indians had runners at the corners with two down in the bottom of the third but had a call go against them. After a Clay Stump walk, he was thrown out trying to steal second in a call the Wauseon faithful vehemently disagreed with.

Genzman allowed just three hits and struck out 10 hitters over six innings to get the win. Alex Nemunaitis closed it out for the Bears.

Connar Penrod took the loss for the Indians. He went five innings, allowing two runs — just one earned — and striking out eight. Armstrong, Delgado and Penrod had the Wauseon hits.

Wauseon (0-3) is back in action with a road matchup at Fairview Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Wauseon second baseman Maddux Chamberlin makes a leaping grab prior to stepping on the bag for a force out at second in the top of the fourth inning Saturday against Ottawa Hills. The Indians suffered a 9-0 loss at the hands of the Green Bears. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

