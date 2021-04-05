Local trio garners All-Ohio honors

The All-Ohio girls basketball teams were revealed early last week by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. In Fulton County, a trio were recognized with honors in Division III.

At the front of the pack was Wauseon’s Marisa Seiler who was named third team All-Ohio. Honorable mention went to Aricka Lutz of Swanton and Brooklyn Green of Delta.

Division III

First Team

Zoe Miller, Berlin Hiland, 5-10, sr., 20.1; Addi Dillow, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-8, sr., 24; Rylee Leonard, Sardinia Eastern Brown, 5-6, so., 20.4; Kaylee Darnell, Wheelersburg, 5-6, sr., 19.8; Katherine Weakley, Worthington Christian, 5-10, sr., 21.1; Hailey Unger, Arcanum, 5-8, jr., 19; Brooklyn Troyer, Apple Creek Waynedale, 5-8, sr., 15.7; Izzy Lamparty, Canfield South Range, 5-9, sr., 20.2; Jade Salters, Warrensville Heights, 5-8, sr., 24.3; Makayla Elmore, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-4, sr., 20.7.

Player of the Year: Zoe Miller, Berlin Hiland.

Coach of the Year: Ourtney Bryant, Warrensville Heights.

Second Team

Hannah Archer, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-8, jr., 17.4; Reagan Vinskovich, Belmont Union Local, 6-1, so., 22; McKayla Dunkle, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-1, jr., 17.9; Allison Basye, Chillicothe Huntington, 5-11, jr., 24; Arianna Smith, Columbus Africentric, 6-2, sr., 16; Ella Doseck, Anna, 5-6, sr., 16.1; Grace Mills, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-8, sr., 16.4; Annika Bredel, Elyria Catholic, 5-9, jr., 17; McKenna Stephens, Willard, 5-9, sr., 17.3; Brooklyn Thrash, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-0, jr., 21.5.

Third Team

Morgan Yoder, Berlin Hiland, 5-9, sr., 10; Maliyah Johnson, Columbus Africentric, 6-0, sr., 18; Gabbie King, West Jefferson, 5-10, sr., 13.9; Abbie Riddle, Baltimore Liberty Union, 5-11, so., 16.9; Kaylee Dingee, Carlisle, sr., 8.2; Kenna Gray, Tipp City Bethel, 5-7, sr., 15.1; Kara King, Purcell Marian, 5-9, sr., 10; Selena Weaver West Liberty-Salem, 6-0, sr., 16.5; Caitlyn DeMassimo, Creston Norwayne, 5-9, sr., 15.3; Mahogany Cottingham, Garfield Heights Trinity, 5-9, so., 15.9; Kenedi Goon, Ashland Crestview, 6-2, sr., 14.9; Marisa Seiler, Wauseon, 5-9, jr., 19.

Marisa Seiler of Wauseon drives on a Liberty Center defender in a league game this season. She was selected third team All-Ohio in Division III. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_Seiler-v.-LC-defender.jpg Marisa Seiler of Wauseon drives on a Liberty Center defender in a league game this season. She was selected third team All-Ohio in Division III. File photo Aricka Lutz of Swanton heads to the basket in a game with Evergreen this season. Lutz made honorable mention All-Ohio in Division III. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/04/web1_Aricka-drives-on-Woodring.jpg Aricka Lutz of Swanton heads to the basket in a game with Evergreen this season. Lutz made honorable mention All-Ohio in Division III. File photo