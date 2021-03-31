Coach Rachel Kinsman eager to watch her team develop

Archbold track and field coach Rachel Kinsman is excited about her team’s numbers and the potential for success heading into the 2021 season.

Returning for the boys team are Ben Dowdy, Chase Cornell, Brady Miller, Cole Plassman, Gabe Short, Karter Behnfeldt, Alex Roth, Austin Roth, Dane Riley, Aden McCarty, Donmonic Simpson, Brady Johns, Rudy Dua, Weston Ruffer, Trey Theobald, Hunter Cullen, Spencer Simon, Parker VonDeylen, Levi Tilse and Caleb Ranzau.

“We have 20 returning letter winners from the 2020 season. With the newcomers we have 4 new upperclassman and 6 freshmen. I am anxious to see how these new individuals, combined with the returning athletes, will improve the overall composition of the team. It is a little different this season as we begin, because of not having a full season last year we are working with two new classes — the freshmen and sophomores. We have a well-rounded team in the running events, jumps and throws,” said Kinsman of the boys.

Kinsman hopes to get everything out of her boys this season.

“As a staff we like to push our athletes to reach attainable goals each time they compete as the lead up to achieving a larger goal. Our league is always competitive and this year will be no different. We will use the dual and tri-meets to work on things and challenge our athletes, getting them ready for the invitationals,” she said.

The most notable returnee for the girls is senior Kylie Sauder. She placed fourth at state in the 800m in 2019, and was also a part of the 4×400 meter relay team that claimed a state title.

Also back for the Blue Streaks are Amya Coulon, Kacie Wolf, Zoey Ripke, Logen Bowerman, Jenna Mahnke, Amber Gericke, Sophie Rupp, Natalie Seibert, Annika DeLong, Karley Ramirez, Chloe Merillat, Kiera Gensler, Chelsea Brenneman, Camryn Hudson, Regan Ramirez and Brittney Ramirez.

“We have 16 returning letter winners for the 2021 season. With the newcomers, we have 1 new upperclasswoman and 9 freshmen. We have very talented athletes throughout all our events that will be able to contribute. We have 29 female athletes this season and that isn’t too bad. We will use them where their strengths are and move them around as we compete each week to gain as many points as we can. We have 3 girls returning from our 2019 state runner-up championship team who competed in relays and individual events. They will be a huge asset to our team,” said Kinsman on her girls.

“On both sides we are very excited to see the growth in these teams this season,” she added.

Archbold’s first home event is a tri-meet with Pettisville and North Central Tuesday, April 6 beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Archbold’s Trey Theobald runs to the finish in the 400m at the 2019 NWOAL Track and Field Championships. Theobald is back for his senior season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Theobald-in-400m.jpg Archbold’s Trey Theobald runs to the finish in the 400m at the 2019 NWOAL Track and Field Championships. Theobald is back for his senior season. File photo Kylie Sauder runs a leg for Archbold’s girls 4x400m relay team at the state meet two years ago. She helped the Blue Streaks earn a state title in that race and returns for her senior season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Sauder-in-4×4.jpg Kylie Sauder runs a leg for Archbold’s girls 4x400m relay team at the state meet two years ago. She helped the Blue Streaks earn a state title in that race and returns for her senior season. File photo

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010.