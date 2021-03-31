Vikes top Swanton, Delta on the diamond

Mark Cymbolin’s Evergreen Vikings were almost like watching an old Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde movie against Swanton Monday on the road.

In the end the Vikings had more of the good doctor in them than the evil Mr. Hyde to run rule the Bulldogs, 13-1.

Evergreen jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead against John Heckert.

RJ Shunck reached when he was hit by a Heckert delivery with one down and Ashton Sayers drew a walk to put runners on first and second.

Landen Vance’ s base hit to left loaded the bases and when Hunter Gowing misplayed Zach Laver’s grounder, two runs scored to give the Vikes the lead.

Mason Luttrell’s single to center and Payton Boucher’ ground ball marked two more to double the Viking advantage.

Sayers’ two-out run-scoring single in the second added another run but Swanton got that one back in the bottom of the inning.

Viking starter Brock Hudik, who struggled with control all day, walked a pair of Bulldogs around a Luke Coon single.

Hudik got one out with a pickoff move, but Blake Szalapski lined a double to left center to tally the only Bulldog run of the day.

Hudik got out of further trouble, inducing a pair of infield pops and the Vikes rolled up a big number in the third off Szalapski who came in from the bullpen.

A walk, Luttrell’s ringing double to left, and run-scoring singles from Boucher and Connor Hewson made it 7-1.

Shunck and Vance then tacked on a two-out, two-run single each to blow the game wide open at 11-1.

Shunck’s force out ground ball brought home a run in the fourth and Laver added the last Viking score with an RBI single in the fifth.

Hudik survived seven walks with last-inning relief from Sayers to grab the win.

“We need to do a better job throwing strikes,” Cymbolin said. “Too many walks today and for the first three games, giving teams too many free runners. Defensively we have been pretty good and I expect us to be but we have to do a better job throwing strikes.

“We also have to quit flying open at the plate and rolling over and drive the ball into the gaps although I think our swings are getting better each day.”

Vance led the Viking offense with three knocks while Sayers and Luttrell each had two.

That Jekyll and Hyde adventure continued the nexy day at Delta.

After bolting to a 10-0 lead with Hunter Vaculik firing five innings of no-hit ball, Evergreen finished downright sloppy the last two innings, ending up with an 11-5 win over the Panthers.

Hudik started his own offensive onslaught with the first of his school record tying five hits leading off the game and after a Shunck single, he scored on Sayers’ sac fly.

Hudik again singled in the third, stole second and scored on another Shunck single to double the lead against Delta starter Hunter Hamilton.

Isaac Overfield’s RBI single and a two-out, two-run single from Vance boosted the score to 5-0 after four.

Meanwhile, Vaculik was breezing through the Panther lineup, striking out six and allowing three Panthers to reach via base on balls.

Evergreen marked a big number in the sixth when Vance walked with the bases loaded and Laver followed with a bases clearing double into the left center field gap to extend the Viking lead to 9-0.

Boucher’s fly ball brought in the key 10th run that with three outs would have ended the ball game.

However the Panthers pushed the game into the seventh against Viking reliever Nick Smithmyer on a hit batter, an error, then Chase Stickley’s run-producing single which was the Panthers only hit of the game.

A walk and a pair of wild pitches brought in two more Panther runs and Delta got two more in the seventh on two more batters hit by pitch, another error and two more wild pitches.

Hudik’s 5-5 day included four runs scored and a pair of stolen bases. Vance and Shunck each had a pair of hits as Evergreen totaled 13 hits in all.

The Vikings, now 3-1, play at Eastwood Friday before hosting Sylvania Northview Monday.

Swanton (1-2) is at Lake Thursday followed by a road doubleheader at Northwood on Saturday. Delta is at Springfield Thursday before hosting Otsego for a doubleheader Saturday.

Evergreen’s Payton Boucher puts a ball in play during a game at Swanton Monday. The Vikings defeated the Bulldogs 13-1 then visited Delta Tuesday where they came away with an 11-5 victory. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_-11-EVG-ball-in-play.jpg Evergreen’s Payton Boucher puts a ball in play during a game at Swanton Monday. The Vikings defeated the Bulldogs 13-1 then visited Delta Tuesday where they came away with an 11-5 victory. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Ashton Sayers of Evergreen rounds third base and heads home to score a run during Monday’s game. He notched two hits in the win over Swanton. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_-4-Evg-rounds-3rd.jpg Ashton Sayers of Evergreen rounds third base and heads home to score a run during Monday’s game. He notched two hits in the win over Swanton. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest The Vikings’ Brock Hudik pitches in a game at Swanton Monday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_-12-Evg-on-mound.jpg The Vikings’ Brock Hudik pitches in a game at Swanton Monday. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest