Wauseon softball rolls to another win

Wauseon softball moved to 3-0 on the young season following a 9-1 win at home over Edgerton Tuesday afternoon. This came a day after they blitzed Stryker 31-0 in five innings.

“When we played Defiance (a 9-0 win Saturday) nobody knew what to expect coming into the season off for a year and a half. But yeah the girls are just happy to get onto the field. I’m very happy with the results we’ve had,” said Wauseon coach Mark Schang on the start to the season.

In Tuesday’s contest, the Indians scored all their runs in the first and third innings. After Payton Albright walked and stole second to lead off the home half of the first, Jayli Vasquez’ double brought her home to give them a lead they would not relinquish.

Two hitters later, Jettie Burget registered a base hit scoring pinch-runner Ella Hageman. Following a pop out, Alexis Haury reached on a bunt single and Ella Albright scored. Haury then stole second and, as she did, Burget raced home for the 4-0 Wauseon advantage.

The Indians did get an infield single from Olivia Gigax but no further damage came of it as Edgerton pitcher Ashlyn Sleesman next recorded a pair of outs.

The Bulldogs’ run came on a two-out RBI double off the bat of Grace Schroeder that scored Holly Stark in the next half inning. Stark reached on a hit by pitch and was sacrificed to second on Sleesman’s bunt.

However, the Indians got back to work in their half of the third. With the bases full off hits by Burget and Haury, plus a Gigax walk, Brianna Hayes drilled a double that scored two and pushed the difference to 6-1.

The next batter popped up for the second out. But, with still more runs to get, Payton Albright came through when she sent a ball over the fence in center field near the scoreboard for a three-run home run, reaching what ended up being the game’s final tally.

“She was struggling at Defiance and she broke out of her shell last night (against Stryker). She had three home runs. She just got back to basics and hitting line drives. I told her, normal swing you’re gonna make contact and it’s gonna go,” said coach Schang of Albright finding her swing.

Wauseon cruised to the win the rest of the way. They did leave much more on the bases though, as a total of six were stranded in the final four innings. They just needed two more to cross the plate ahead of the seventh to end the game early via the run rule.

“We left a lot of runs on the board,” admitted Schang. “We probably should have been stealing the bases more than we did. But that’s neither here nor there. We always say we want to steal, but then you see different things in the game that makes me not want to.”

Macee Schang picked up the win in the circle for the Indians. She went the whole way allowing only a run on three hits, and struck out 11 to just one walk.

Sleesman suffered the loss.

Payton Albright went 3 for 3 with three runs batted in and two runs scored to pace the offense. Hayes went 1 for 4 with a pair of runs batted in and a run scored, while Vasquez and Haury both went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Furthermore, Burget went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Wauseon next travels to Napoleon Thursday before hitting the road again to take on Sylvania Southview in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Jayli Vasquez hits a double for Wauseon that scores Payton Albright for the game’s first run Tuesday versus Edgerton in non-league softball action. The Indians are now 3-0 on the season following a 9-1 win over the Bulldogs. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_-23-WAU-double.jpg Jayli Vasquez hits a double for Wauseon that scores Payton Albright for the game’s first run Tuesday versus Edgerton in non-league softball action. The Indians are now 3-0 on the season following a 9-1 win over the Bulldogs. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon pitcher Macee Schang fields a ball hit back to her and throws to first for an out Tuesday in a game with Edgerton. Schang picked up the win in the circle. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Schang-fields-position.jpg Wauseon pitcher Macee Schang fields a ball hit back to her and throws to first for an out Tuesday in a game with Edgerton. Schang picked up the win in the circle. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Wauseon’s Jettie Burget records a single to lead off the bottom of the third inning. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Burget-base-hit.jpg Wauseon’s Jettie Burget records a single to lead off the bottom of the third inning. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest Alexis Haury of Wauseon lays down a bunt and would beat out the throw to first for a single in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday’s game. A run came home on the play. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Haury-bunt-single.jpg Alexis Haury of Wauseon lays down a bunt and would beat out the throw to first for a single in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday’s game. A run came home on the play. Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

