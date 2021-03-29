Delta track eyeing league improvement

Delta track and field is returning several letter winners with postseason experience, hoping to place as high at the league meet as they can.

“This season we look to try and continue to build our program and climb a few steps up the ladder in the league meet,” said head coach Mary Reighard.

Notable returnees for the girls include Ella Ford, regional qualifier in high jump; Brooklyn Wymer, league champion and regional qualifier in long jump; and Gabby Ford, regional qualifier in 200m. Also returning are Jenna Hallett (distance), Keirsten Culler (pole vault), and Jessica Galliers (throws).

The boys return Blake Schauwecker, regional qualifier in 200m; Kaleb Barnes, league placer in 100 and 300m hurdles; and Nick Sherick (distance).

“Strong group of seniors who will demonstrate positive leadership and work ethic for our younger athletes to emulate,” Reighard said on strengths of her team.

Ashlyn Lamb (sprints), Alan Hyott (sprints, long jump), Hannah Barnes (mid-distance), and Olivia Smith (throws) are newcomers for the girls team.

The boys will add Ronnie Wyse (high jump), James Ruple (sprints), Justin Ruple (sprints, pole vault), Bryar Knapp (sprints), and Jerremiah Wolford (hurdles) to the squad.

A small roster could pose problems for the Panthers. “Numbers on both squads limiting our ability to have competitors in all events,” Reighard said of her team’s main weakness.

Also, they are losing Hunter Tresnan-Reighard, a two-time state qualifier in shot put and two-time state placer in discus for the boys, and Sydney Schauwecker, a regional qualifier in discus on the girls side. They will have to replace Mindy O’Neill (throws) and Walker Sniegowski (distance) as well.

Delta began the season this past Saturday in Napoleon for the Early Bird Invitational. Their first home meet is Tuesday, April 6 against Fayette.

