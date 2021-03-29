Locals shine at Early Bird Invite

NAPOLEON — Individual titles were captured by area athletes as the track and field season kicked off on Saturday at the Napoleon Early Bird Invitational.

For the Wauseon boys, Jack Callan placed first in the 800m and Braden Vernot won the 1600m. The Indians also did well in the field with Jonas Tester taking home the title in the long jump, Jackson Bauer winning shot put, and Kyle Moore the discus.

Wauseon also won three of the four relay events.

Their team of Levi Tester, Sam Smith, Johnathon Hogan and Jonas Tester took first in the 4x100m relay. In the 4x200m relay, Smith, Hogan, Elijah Felzer, and Jonas Tester finished first. The 4x800m relay quartet of Layton Willson, Callan, Hunter Wasnich, and Vernot was also victorious.

Archbold’s Trey Theobald swept the 200m and 400m. The Blue Streaks’ 4x400m team of Dane Riley, Austin Roth, Karter Behnfeldt, and Theobald were victorious.

Also in the area, Blake Schauwecker of Delta won the 100m and Tyson Woodring of Evergreen claimed a title in the high jump.

Andrea VanWert of Evergreen claimed a title in the girls 100m.

For the Archbold girls, Kylie Sauder won the 800m and Sophie Rupp the high jump. In the 4x800m relay, Archbold’s team of Rupp, Camryn Hudson, Brittney Ramirez, and Sauder took first.

Hayley Meyer gave Wauseon a title in the discus.

Early Bird Invitational

Boys

100- Schauwecker (Delta), 12.3; 200- Theobald (Archbold), 23.25; 400- Theobald (Archbold), 53.38; 800- Callan (Wauseon), 2:12.77; 1600- Vernot (Wauseon), 4:50.78; 3200- Otto (Napoleon), 10:56.42; 110 hurdles- 1. Long (Liberty Center), 16.39; 300 hurdles- Long (LC), 44.97; 4×100 relay- Wauseon (Levi Tester, Smith, Hogan, Jonas Tester), 47.08; 4×200 relay- Wauseon (Smith, Hogan, Felzer, Jonas Tester), 1:38.37; 4×400 relay- Archbold (Riley, Roth, Behnfeldt, Theobald), 3:40.46; 4×800 relay- Wauseon (Willson, Callan, Wasnich, Vernot), 8:58.2. High jump- Woodring (Evergreen), 5-6; Vault- Garretson (LC), 11-6; Long jump- Jonas Tester (Wauseon), 20-0.25; Shot- Bauer (Wauseon), 41-6.25; Discus- Moore (Wauseon), 115-7.

Girls

100- VanWert (Evergreen), 13.58; 200- Roell (LC), 27.7; 400- Elle Mohler (LC), 1:04.83; 800- Sauder (Archbold), 2:28.56; 1600- Bennett (St. Ursula), 5:31.75; 3200- Miller (LC), 12:16.41; 100 hurdles- Long (LC), 17.61; 300 hurdles- Long (LC), 50.86; 4×100 relay- LC (Oelkrug, Long, Armey, Roell), 53.13; 4×200 relay- LC (Kate Mohler, Elle Mohler, Haley Mohler, Roell), 1:50.68; 4×400 relay- LC (Kate Mohler, Elle Mohler, Oelkrug, Haley Mohler), 4:22.25; 4×800 relay- Archbold (Rupp, Hudson, Ramirez, Sauder), 10:26.7; High jump- Rupp (Archbold), 5-4; Vault- Harmon (Napoleon), 9-0; Long jump- Beck (St. Ursula), 5-0.75; Shot- Giesige (LC), 35-0.75; Discus- Meyer (Wauseon), 106-11.