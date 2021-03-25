Fayette baseball has some depth to work with

The Fayette baseball team has a decent-sized roster this year as they look to find success on the diamond.

“We hope to be more competitive in our league and non-league games,” said head coach Matt Maginn.

Returning for the Eagles are Tanner Wagner, TJ Molitierno and Owen Lemley. They will also add newcomers Brandon Brown, Jayden Fairfield, Tyrese Pearson, Luciano Millan, Tyson Bailey, Chase Moats, Skylar Lester, Wyatt Mitchell, Shane Maginn, Riley Burkhard, Gavin Figgins, Hawk Brehm and Braxton Jacobs.

“We have 15 players that have been working hard. We have five seniors and six freshmen,” coach Maginn said.

Fayette will have to replace Tanner Lemley. “Not much experience coming back,” said Maginn of his team’s main weakness.

The Eagles will open the season Tuesday, March 30 when they travel to Hicksville for a matchup at 5 p.m.