Pettisville softball returns 5 letter winners


Staff Report

With several letter winners returning Pettisville softball hopes to improve its win total from the 2019 season after not being able to last year.

The Blackbirds were 2-15 in 2019 and just 1-11 in the Buckeye Border Conference.

They return Elise Hartzler, who was honorable mention all-league, Kaylee Grimm, Kenzi Rivera, Mya Meck and Angie Rosillo.

“We have a really fun group of girls who work hard and have great attitudes,” said head coach Lexie King.

Pettisville will have to replace a player to the caliber of Mackenzie Morgan. She was second team all-league in 2019 and would have been a senior last year.

Also gone are Heather Sauder and Libby Cerda. Graduating after the 2019 campaign was Starr Kessinger, who was honorable mention all-league.

“Though we have a solid young core, our numbers aren’t where they need to be yet to allow for unexpected injuries or sickness that may happen throughout the course of a season,” said King of her team’s main weakness for the season.

Pettisville faces North Central in a pair of games next week to begin the season. They are at the Eagles Tuesday and host them on Thursday.

