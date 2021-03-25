Pettisville softball returns 5 letter winners

With several letter winners returning Pettisville softball hopes to improve its win total from the 2019 season after not being able to last year.

The Blackbirds were 2-15 in 2019 and just 1-11 in the Buckeye Border Conference.

They return Elise Hartzler, who was honorable mention all-league, Kaylee Grimm, Kenzi Rivera, Mya Meck and Angie Rosillo.

“We have a really fun group of girls who work hard and have great attitudes,” said head coach Lexie King.

Pettisville will have to replace a player to the caliber of Mackenzie Morgan. She was second team all-league in 2019 and would have been a senior last year.

Also gone are Heather Sauder and Libby Cerda. Graduating after the 2019 campaign was Starr Kessinger, who was honorable mention all-league.

“Though we have a solid young core, our numbers aren’t where they need to be yet to allow for unexpected injuries or sickness that may happen throughout the course of a season,” said King of her team’s main weakness for the season.

Pettisville faces North Central in a pair of games next week to begin the season. They are at the Eagles Tuesday and host them on Thursday.