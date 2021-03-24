Posted on by


Connor Twigg of Wauseon, top, holds down an opponent in a match at 152 pounds during the Division II State Individual Wrestling Tournament held earlier this month.

Elizabeth Clark | Wilmington News Journal

Wauseon’s Zaidan Kessler, top, in a match at 160 pounds during the Division II state tournament earlier this month.


Elizabeth Clark | Wilmington News Journal

Carson Chiesa of Delta, top, in a match on his way to a sixth place finish at 120 pounds at the Division III state tournament.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Wauseon’s Isaac Wilson puts one in the basket in the second half of a Division II district semifinal versus St. Marys Memorial earlier this month.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Noah Gomez of Archbold puts up a shot near the basket in a Division III district semifinal at Toledo Central Catholic earlier this month. The Blue Streaks reached the regional where they were eliminated by Ottawa-Glandorf.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Leah McQuade dribbles the ball for Archbold in a sectional final at Swanton this season.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Brooklyn Green of Delta handles the ball in a Division III district final versus Elmwood. The Panthers were able to capture the district championship.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

Delta’s Braelyn Wymer looks for someone to pass to in a district semifinal against Eastwood.


Max Householder | AIM Media Midwest

