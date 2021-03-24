Delta softball coach sees potential in young team

Delta softball has just one returning letter winner but a ton of potential heading into their first season with coach Kelsey Gillen at the helm.

“I believe we will be able to compete with teams in the league and non-conference this year,” said Gillen. “This will be a great season filled with triumphs and learning opportunities. When we believe in ourselves and our skills and have the will to do great things, the results will take care of themselves.”

The Panthers are set to be led by senior captain and shortstop Reagan Rouleau. She was honorable mention All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League following the 2019 season.

Newcomers to the squad are Mariah Mattimore (3B/OF), Jasey Spiess (OF/P), Kate Friess (C/2B), Madison Savage (P/1B/OF), Karsyn Gillen (P), Gretchen Culler (OF/SS), Sophia Burres (3B), Abby Ford (C/2B), and Aizlynn O’Brien (1B/P).

“We have a lot of upcoming talent and great team culture,” said coach Gillen. “Although we only have one returning varsity player, we are looking strong defensively. Reagan Rouleau’s leadership and skills on the field will help keep everyone moving in the same direction and toward our team goals. We have quick decision-making skills with a good sense of the game. Versatility and team chemistry will help the team rise above previous seasons and inexperience at the varsity level. Our offense is coming along nicely with great plate discipline and refining the swing mechanics of each player. We are excited and ready to be able to compete in the league this year.”

The Panthers will have to replace a total of seven letter winners. Gone are Jorrdyn Wolford, Lydia Yoder, Lizzy Ford, Ramzie Hockenberry, Marissa Cargill, Jordan Muter and Madison DeSantos.

“Rebuilding year, (we) have a very young team,” explained coach Gillen of the team’s weaknesses, also referencing the seven players who departed.

Delta was just 1-19 in 2019 so they look to up that total in the first year under Gillen. They are at Lake on Monday, March 29 for a non-league contest, then face Fairview the following day in the home opener.

By Max Householder

