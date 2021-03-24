Panthers have experience in key spots

Despite the loss of two senior classes from the last time they took the field, the Delta baseball team will have six returning letter winners for the 2021 season.

“We have some experienced guys in key spots,” said Coach Damon Mattimore. “This group is very coachable and they are eager to compete every day.”

Among the returnees are at least five players that should see at least some time on the mound.

Hunter Hamilton returns for his senior season after being named honorable mention All-NWOAL as a sophomore. He will pitch and play infield.

Also back are seniors Jayce Helminiak and Austin Michael. They will each see time at pitcher, catcher, and in the infield.

Senior Chase Stickley returns as a pitcher and infielder and senior Max Hoffman will see time in the infield and outfield. Junior Bryce Reeves, a pitcher and outfielder, is also back after seeing time as a freshman in 2019.

Key losses to graduation include Chase Cooper, who was second team all-league in 2019, as well as Drew Clifton, Trevor Wittes, and Jacob Degrie.

Mattimore said that offensively his team will be learning to grind at bats out, and that, along with depth in certain positions, could be weaknesses.

Newcomers looking to help provide depth at those positions will be junior Calvin Tenney (IF/OF), junior Zane Shindorf (IF), sophomore Bryce Gillen (P/IF/OF), freshman Landon Griesinger (IF/P), and freshman Maverick Mercer (IF/P).

“We are committed to never being satisfied and to work together as a team,” said Mattimore. “We are just glad to be back together and excited to be able to have a high school baseball season!”

Archbold is the defending NWOAL champion, while Delta is looking to rebound from a 2019 campaign where they finished winless in league play.

“The NWOAL continues to be one of the toughest leagues in the area,” Mattimore said. “We feel that we will have to compete night in and night out to be in the top tier of the NWOAL. Any of the teams in the league are capable of knocking off anybody else on any given afternoon; it should be another exciting spring season.”

Delta is slated to open the regular season Monday, March 29 at Lake.

Chase Stickley is one of six returning letter winners for Delta.