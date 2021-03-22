Girls garner accolades in District 7

Local girls received honors in Division III and Division IV when the All-District 7 basketball teams were announced recently.
Marisa Seiler of Wauseon and Brooklyn Green of Delta were named first team All-District 7 in Division III. Aricka Lutz and Averie Lutz of Swanton, along with Archbold’s Kylie Sauder, made second team All-District 7.
Locals named Division III honorable mention were Addi Ziegler and Karsyn Hostetler of Archbold; Braelyn Wymer, Brooklyn Wymer, Ella Ford and Reagan Rouleau of Delta; Bekah Bowser, Jordan Lumbrezer and Morgan Foster of Evergreen; Frankie Nelson and Samantha Taylor of Swanton; and Autumn Pelok, Chelsie Raabe, Hayley Meyer, and Kadence Carroll of Wauseon.
In Division IV, Trista Fruchey of Fayette was named to the All-District 7 first team. Pettisville’s Elli Grieser and Elisa Hartzler were honorable mention in Division IV.
Division III
First team
Aubrey Haas, jr., Eastwood; Marisa Seiler, jr., Wauseon; Hayley St. John, sr., Lake; Brooklyn Green, sr., Delta; Kiersten Cline, sr., Fairview; Cassidy Chapa, sr., Liberty Center; Ariel Page, jr., Montpelier.
Player of the Year: Brooklyn Thrash, jr., Elmwood.
Coach of the Year: Doug Reynolds, Elmwood.
Second team
Aricka Lutz, sr., Swanton; Averie Lutz, sr., Swanton; Delani Robinson, jr., Lake; Kylie Sauder, sr., Archbold; Sadie Estle, sr., Paulding; Caitlin Cruickshank, sr., Genoa; Carrie Zeedyk, soph., Fairview.
Division IV
First team
Brooke Allen, sr., Woodmore; Kenzie Schroeder, soph., Hicksville; Katrina Stoller, sr., Wayne Trace; Madison Brown, jr., North Central; Trista Fruchey, sr., Fayette; Mackenzie Royal-Davis, fr., Toledo Christian; Abbie Westmeyer, sr., Ottawa Hills.
Player of the Year: Madison Royal-Davis, sr., Toledo Christian.
Coach of the Year: Kyle Clair, Woodmore.
Second team
Sage Woolace, soph., Stryker; Justine Eis, jr., Holgate; Leanna Baker, jr., Hilltop; Asti Coppes, jr., Antwerp; Cat Jones, sr., Toledo Christian; Ally Schindler, fr., Ayersville; Elly Diesen, jr., Ottawa Hills; Macey Bauder, soph., Woodmore.