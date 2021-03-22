Girls garner accolades in District 7

Local girls received honors in Division III and Division IV when the All-District 7 basketball teams were announced recently.

Marisa Seiler of Wauseon and Brooklyn Green of Delta were named first team All-District 7 in Division III. Aricka Lutz and Averie Lutz of Swanton, along with Archbold’s Kylie Sauder, made second team All-District 7.

Locals named Division III honorable mention were Addi Ziegler and Karsyn Hostetler of Archbold; Braelyn Wymer, Brooklyn Wymer, Ella Ford and Reagan Rouleau of Delta; Bekah Bowser, Jordan Lumbrezer and Morgan Foster of Evergreen; Frankie Nelson and Samantha Taylor of Swanton; and Autumn Pelok, Chelsie Raabe, Hayley Meyer, and Kadence Carroll of Wauseon.

In Division IV, Trista Fruchey of Fayette was named to the All-District 7 first team. Pettisville’s Elli Grieser and Elisa Hartzler were honorable mention in Division IV.

Division III

First team

Aubrey Haas, jr., Eastwood; Marisa Seiler, jr., Wauseon; Hayley St. John, sr., Lake; Brooklyn Green, sr., Delta; Kiersten Cline, sr., Fairview; Cassidy Chapa, sr., Liberty Center; Ariel Page, jr., Montpelier.

Player of the Year: Brooklyn Thrash, jr., Elmwood.

Coach of the Year: Doug Reynolds, Elmwood.

Second team

Aricka Lutz, sr., Swanton; Averie Lutz, sr., Swanton; Delani Robinson, jr., Lake; Kylie Sauder, sr., Archbold; Sadie Estle, sr., Paulding; Caitlin Cruickshank, sr., Genoa; Carrie Zeedyk, soph., Fairview.

Division IV

First team

Brooke Allen, sr., Woodmore; Kenzie Schroeder, soph., Hicksville; Katrina Stoller, sr., Wayne Trace; Madison Brown, jr., North Central; Trista Fruchey, sr., Fayette; Mackenzie Royal-Davis, fr., Toledo Christian; Abbie Westmeyer, sr., Ottawa Hills.

Player of the Year: Madison Royal-Davis, sr., Toledo Christian.

Coach of the Year: Kyle Clair, Woodmore.

Second team

Sage Woolace, soph., Stryker; Justine Eis, jr., Holgate; Leanna Baker, jr., Hilltop; Asti Coppes, jr., Antwerp; Cat Jones, sr., Toledo Christian; Ally Schindler, fr., Ayersville; Elly Diesen, jr., Ottawa Hills; Macey Bauder, soph., Woodmore.

Swanton’s Averie Lutz lays one in off a steal in a matchup with Wauseon this season. Averie and twin sister Aricka each received second team All-District 7 honors in Division III. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Averie-bucket.jpg Swanton’s Averie Lutz lays one in off a steal in a matchup with Wauseon this season. Averie and twin sister Aricka each received second team All-District 7 honors in Division III. File photo Marisa Seiler of Wauseon drives towards the hoop in a game at Delta this season. She was named to the All-District 7 first team in Division III. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Seiler-drives-in.jpg Marisa Seiler of Wauseon drives towards the hoop in a game at Delta this season. She was named to the All-District 7 first team in Division III. File photo Bekah Bowser of Evergreen handles the ball along the baseline in a non-league matchup with Fayette this season. She made honorable mention All-District 7 for the Vikings. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/web1_Bowser-v.-Fayette.jpg Bekah Bowser of Evergreen handles the ball along the baseline in a non-league matchup with Fayette this season. She made honorable mention All-District 7 for the Vikings. File photo